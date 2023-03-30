Giorgia Gurrieri and Giovanni Balistrieritwo very young citizens of Comiso will represent Comiso and Sicily, in Avezzano at the national swimming championships.

“We wanted to give personally – declares the mayor Schembari – together with the councilor for sport, Dante Di Trapani, a big hug and a big good luck, also on behalf of the whole city of Comiso which, once again, shows itself for its excellencies”.