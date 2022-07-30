Rome, 30 July 2022 – “The State must not disturb those who want to do things, those who work and those who produce, but must favor those who create work, based on the principle of ‘the more you hire, the less you pay'”. Giorgia Meloni points to the manufacturing and tertiary heart of the country and grants only one consideration to the political clash: “Those who expected a divided and quarrelsome center-right were disappointed. As will those who expect us to argue among ourselves or go down in a electoral campaign fighting in the mud as the left is trying to do “. The leader of Fratelli d’Italia, the potential premier candidate, warns that “I do not give up the elections because I am used to fighting them before giving up and the enthusiasm I see from some makes me smile a little : I want to focus on what I can try to do to revive the country, without unrealizable promises “. Italy is growing, but inflation is biting and the recession is not averted. How to move in this context? “We are moving towards a season that, beyond the figures that are announced, will be much less favorable than what they tell us. The reason why we find ourselves in a very complex situation that could lead us into recession or in any case into serious difficulty is that pandemic, war, inflation, energy and supply crisis are grafted into a context dominated by the negative effects of globalization “. Where has globalization failed? “We were told that unregulated globalization would physiologically increase wealth for all and democratize authoritarian systems and instead the opposite happened. Wealth has polarized and concentrated upwards, regimes and autocracies have gained ground. It will therefore be necessary to take countermeasures against these trends and the choices made by a Union …