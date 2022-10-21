“I tried to feel beautiful, even though the image in the mirror looked like a monster to me. Because of the disease, a piece of intestine is out of my belly, and I have to deal with a bag that collects my enteric material 24 hours a day, even while living in situations of intimacy. Over time I have worked out this necessary change and today I am able to set an example for other women who, like me, have had to reinvent their femininity ”. Giorgia Cirulli, a 39-year-old Milanese personal trainer suffering from ulcerative colitis, has absolutely nothing monstrous. Indeed, the big clear eyes and the physique sculpted by a passion for sport that has always been his profession, tell the story of a tenacious and combative young woman, who did not allow herself to be bent even by a pathology so violent that she had it. forced to live with an ostomy. “An autoimmune intestinal disease like mine – she tells her a Luce!– is a much more widespread drama than one might think. The diagnosis itself is complicated and most of the time the proposed therapies are unsuccessful; this is why, in the end, one is obliged to intervene surgically. To me it was removed the colon permanently and today I live with one terminal ileostomy (enteric collection bag on the belly). You can imagine that, for a woman, the condition of discomfort is extreme. You are really about something that goes deep inside, that endangers the life of those who suffer it and those who are close to people with this problem ”.

Giorgia’s testimony, as well as her engagement on social networks, is not aimed at self-pity, rather determined to influence the culture and perception that one has of illness and disability. “I do not want to make my condition spectacular – he points out – but to reflect on how much people who are faced with such severe traumas need lightness, irony and hospitality. And I don’t even want to be pitied, I just want to show the world and other women who share my same drama, how she managed not to be crushed by illness or having seen my body outraged. The meaning I have given to life and my personal fulfillment, as an entrepreneur and as a mother, have always been stronger than any physical pain or obstacle. And I am sure that whoever faces this ordeal will be able to discover that they are whole, even if mutilated ”.

The surgery that led Giorgia to have to live with a device attached to her belly 24 hours a day saved her life. “From when I was twenty to thirty-she tells her-she, I lived with a very strong intestinal candida. Then, in 2014, I found out I had the RCU: two years after my son’s birth, the symptoms suddenly worsened. I had bleeding from the rectum with discharges that I could not contain. In the following years I tried a lot of experimental hospital therapies, as well as obviously massive doses of cortisone, but the doctors told me that my condition was really serious. One day I was told explicitly “If you don’t have surgery right away, you might not wake up in the morning, or see your child grow up”. My colon was permanently removed and my life has changed dramatically since then, but for the better. I no longer have pain, I went back to managing the rhythms of my life without being a slave to the attacks that forced me to running to the bathroom up to thirty times a day. However, it remains that I am a carrier of disability because, once removed, the colon can no longer be put back on ”.

What is the aspect of your handicap that causes you the most problems?

“The fact that there is still a lot of ignorance on the subject of stoma, although the numbers speak clearly and the cases of ostomate people – for the most varied reasons which can be tumors, peritonitis, chronic inflammatory diseases, etc. – speak clearly: hundreds of thousands only in Italy, and in Europe and abroad the numbers are even bigger. People need to be educated on this issue, but they don’t talk about it, because faecal problems are something to be ashamed of, something that must remain hidden. But our handicap, unfortunately, is visible. There are women who even live with two bags on their stomach, one for urine and one for feces. Women with bellies disfigured by scars that also mark your soul. The path towards the stoma is a very violent process, but in some cases it is the only alternative to live, otherwise you die “.

Will she be forced to carry the bag forever?

“It’s not for sure. My condition is temporary, in the sense that I have to face two other operations: with the first one I will have to remove the rectum, which is also sick. They’ll give me another stoma, to rest my pouch (small internal ampoule created with a piece of small intestine) that will collect the feces once, with the third surgery, the reconnection with the anus occurs. It is really an extreme and painful path, but before the operation I had come to have such low hemoglobin that I was collapsing, due to the continuous discharges of blood. Once the third operation is completed, I will have a 50% chance of living without returning to the stoma. In fact, there is a risk that even the pouch internal can become inflamed to return to the initial chronic state. However, if I had to keep the bag forever, at least I would no longer have to live with excruciating pain and a life without a minimum of balance. Before the stoma my face was just that of a sick person, who bore the signs of suffering dragged on for years. For me, in the end, the device was a rebirth. My life after the surgery turned upside down, I put myself back in the center, I tried to feel beautiful even though I didn’t recognize my figure anymore … with a piece of intestine out of the belly to take care of 24 hours a day, to deal with even in intimacy. Instead I exorcised it by showing myself off, also appreciating myself in this new geometry and sensitizing others. It is undoubtedly difficult for a woman to accept this condition but it is the second opportunity that I was given to live and it is perhaps the only message I can grasp from this experience, able to give me the right impetus to support those who go through this transition or us. he has already arrived, feeling totally abandoned ”.

Instead she, through her work and her commitment on social media, is trying to restore beauty and dignity to the people in her situation …

“Exactly. Disease isolates, disorients, divides. My goal, on the other hand, is to unite, restore body, voice and beauty to those who feel lost and have lost contact with their own intimate. On social media I have a following of women with the same problem as me who find stimulus in what I do. I demonstrate how essential it is to practice physical activity in spite of everything and how important it is to dedicate oneself to personal care through healthy habits to be pursued every day. This helps me a lot, even to overcome the fragile moments that logically I continue to have, but that I keep to myself, because the message I want to spread speaks of sensuality, rebirth, kindness, self-love, motivating people. It’s part of my job, in the end. Setbacks in life are frequent. Let’s see it this way, it’s just a new starting point! From here I also thought about how to improve this aesthetically unpleasant medical device with which we are forced to live, creating a prototype that is not yet on the market, but that it will be shortly… together with a whole movement dedicated to inclusion on the issues of diversity, disability and sustainability. I have decided that this will be one of the main goals of my life. I am a person who loves beauty and who always tries to learn lessons even from crises, and being able to improve the lives of others has become my mission. “

Tell us about your work. Why did you choose to be an exclusively female personal trainer?

“In the midst of so much suffering, both physical and psychological, in 2018 I decided to leave the gym where I worked and start working as a personal trainer at home or remotely, in order to manage the symptoms of the disease and be able to look after my child . This allowed me to feel useful and gratified as a woman, maintaining my independence and preventing the disease from destroying everything I had built over the years. Unfortunately, most people with this condition experience depression because of the inability to keep a job, and because of the lack of support from employers or family members; I myself underwent four years of psychoanalysis, mostly because I wanted to do a deep work on myself, understand what I could expect from life as a patient and what my talents were. Today I carry on my business of tailor-made fitness together with specialists in wellness, medicine and image, in support of the clients who rely on me. I have chosen to train only women at home for a matter of personal safety. “

Among the advice he gives to women is to lead a healthy lifestyle, also to prevent diseases like hers.

“Exactly. The chronic inflammatory bowel diseases they are not genetic, but there may be a familiarity. The lifestyle in these cases is essential: often years pass before reaching a diagnosis, and the more time passes the more the disease can spread to other organs. At the first signs I always recommend that you rely on specialists who can diagnose any problem. Stress matters a lot, as in all diseases where the immune system is activated. Eating healthy and practicing sustainable sport, being close to people who know how to welcome and understand us, rest well, stay in contact with nature … these are all behaviors to be adopted for a profound well-being. Unfortunately, however, doctors do not always take this psychological and emotional aspect of the patient into consideration. “