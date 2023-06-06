Giorgio Furlani CEO of Milan: who is the manager close to Elliott

By decision of Gerry Cardinale, the Milan shouldn’t replace Maldini e Massara with new figures, but opting for an internal solution: with more powers, in addition to the scouting chief Geoffrey Moncada, to the managing director Giorgio Furlani . The Rossoneri CEO, born in 1979, after having replaced Ivan Gazidis in December, will be even more the protagonist of the new Milan designed by Cardinale, owner and founder of Red Bird. Furlani is a Milan supporter, but above all he is a great expert in international finance. Former member of the Rossoneri board of directors since 2018, he was among the men who led the rise of Milan , economical and, consequently, also sporty. You studied at Bocconi, then a Masters in Business Administration at Harvard. He worked as an analyst (from 2003 to 2005) at Lehman Brothers, the fourth largest investment bank in the United States , then at the investment companies Silver Point Capital (2006) and Apollo Management (2007-2010). So twelve years as Elliott’s portfolio manager the American fund that took, raised and then sold Milan to RedBird.

The vision

Giorgio Furlani was among the protagonists of the new Milan, he has been even more so since last December in the role of CEO, now he will further increase his powers with the farewell of Maldini and Massara. Work and passion together: “As a boy I used to go to San Siro, it’s a stadium that I love – said in March 2022 to Business of Football Summit organized by Financial Times -, but it’s not made for today’s world, it only has clubs as its core business while, among other things, it must become a place for events-entertainment” – letting us glimpse his vision on the subject. “When we arrived (in 2018 with Elliott, ndr) we were heading towards bankruptcy – Furlani said -, we intervened by reducing costs and also improving from a sporting point of view, with the arrival of new management figures. With Gazidis – who he will now replace -, we have started a path to transform AC Milan from a ‘football club’ to a ‘media business‘“. And moving on the vision of Rossoneri future: “The next steps to take – always said al Business of Football Summit – they are, number one, invest in the business up to the last euro; giving everything for the players creates a negative spiral, you also need to invest to increase revenues. Number two: develop the stadium and reach the top European clubs. Number three: work with your league.”