The return alongside the Austrian brand was officially presented this weekend in Cortina, on the occasion of the splendid setting of the women’s Alpine Skiing World Cup Atomic of the former blue slalomist George Rocca, capable in the 2005-2006 season of winning 5 slalom in a row (as only Stenmark and Girardelli) and the World Cup in specialties. Giorgio Rocca is now part of the Atomic Legends.

George Rocca commented: “Being part of the Atomic family again is a source of great pride for me. This is the brand that has accompanied me in the most beautiful and successful moments of my career as an athlete and I am happy that they have decided, on the one hand, to involve me among the ‘Legendes’ and, on the other, to fully embrace all the new projects which I am developing now as an entrepreneur. Thanks to this new partnership, Atomic will be an integral part in the development of the Giorgio Rocca Ski Academy and all the other initiatives related to the GR world“.

“We are very happy to have Giorgio back in the Atomic family and specifically to have him part of the international team ‘Atomic Legends’. The wonderful memory of the five consecutive World Cup slaloms that Giorgio won with Atomic by conquering the Specialty World Cup is indelible. This reunion, which has solid foundations in the past, is in any case oriented towards the future: it is an important starting point for an attractive collaboration in several areas which will also involve its prestigious Giorgio Rocca Ski Academy” he added Emile Fontana – Market Manager Atomic Italia.