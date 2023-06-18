Home » Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia is promoted to Serie A. Success in Turin in game 4 of the final
This is the result of tonight, Saturday 17 June, for game 4 of the Serie A2 Old Wild West 2022/23 playoff final, in the Silver Board.

PLAYOFF FINAL SERIE A2 OLD WILD WEST 2023 – SILVER BOARD – RACE 4 – SATURDAY JUNE 17

This is the result of tonight, Saturday 17 June, for game 4 of the Serie A2 Old Wild West 2022/23 playoff final, in the Silver Board.
Best-of-5 series, alternating home-home-away-away. The winner will be promoted to Serie A.

PLAYOFF FINAL SERIE A2 OLD WILD WEST 2023 – SILVER BOARD – RACE 4 – SATURDAY JUNE 17
Reale Mutua Turin-Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia 61-73 – Pistoia wins the series 1-3
Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia promoted to Serie A

Mvp of the Silver Board Finals: Jordon Varnado (Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia)

At the following link all the information on the Serie A2 Old Wild West 2023 playoffs in the Silver Board (board, formula, calendars):

