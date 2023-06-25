Giovanni Ignoffo is the new coach of ASD Ragusa

New coach for Asd Ragusa Calcio 1949. It is Giovanni Battista Ignoffo, originally from Monreale.

“I’m happy – said mister Ignoffo immediately after his arrival among the blue eagles was made official – to be able to undertake, together with the owners, a project that I hope will bring us great satisfaction. One thing is certain: they are looking for important goals. I chose Ragusa because the company has started a new path in recent years and, in some way, we can say that our motivations match, like my determination in wanting to achieve goals of a certain thickness. I had the opportunity to deal with the property – he adds – and I ascertained that there is this will to want to grow which has always been my prerogative. I found serious and helpful people especially as regards the comparison. And for me the comparison is already a reason for growth”.

“To the fans – he continues – I want to say that we will work hard to gradually try to be able to achieve the objectives that the club has set for us, starting with the first which is that of peaceful salvation. Of course, we’ll see if we can do much better. This is everyone’s hope”.

As a footballer, Ignoffo grew up in Palermo and played for the Sicilian capital’s team from 1997 to 2000 in C1. His career took place exclusively in Serie C. He played 14 matches in the 2003-2004 season in Serie A with the Perugia shirt, scoring one goal. He then played with Avellino, with Napoli, with Salernitana, with Foggia, with Benevento and with Syracuse, always in C. With Messina, in 2021, he drops in category, in Serie D. With the Peloritans’ shirt ended his career as a footballer in the 2013-2014 season after obtaining the second consecutive promotion, bringing the Giallorossi club to the third division.

As a coach, he began in 2014 with the Giovanissimi del Benevento in Lega Pro, then, in 2016, he was entrusted with the bench of the Primavera youth team of the Samnite club in the meantime promoted to B. From 2017 to 2019 he assumed the position of Palermo U17 coach in Serie B. In 2019 he leads Avellino in Serie C. In 2020 he is in Syracuse, in Eccellenza, with which he hits the final for access to Serie D. In 2021 he is on the bench of San Luca in Serie D. Then, in December 2022, he took over the leadership of Acireale always in Serie D.