Sports

Giovanni Lodetti, footballer for Milan and the national team in the 1960s, has died

Giovanni Lodetti, former AC Milan and Italian national footballer, died on Friday at the age of 81. He was remembered above all for the nine seasons spent at Milan between 1961 and 1970, in which he won everything possible for the time: two Scudetti, one Italian Cup, one Cup Winners’ Cup, two European Cups (including the first in absolute for an Italian club) and an Intercontinental Cup. In 1968 he was part of the national team that won the European Championships by beating Yugoslavia in the double final in Rome. Two years later he was also the protagonist of a case that caused much discussion, when he was excluded from the 1970 World Cup to make room in the squad for Pierino Prati and Roberto Boninsegna, who were in turn called to replace the injured Pietro Anastasi.

The 1968 European Championship final was his last match as a member of the national team and after Milan he played again with Foggia and Sampdoria until 1978, the year of his retirement. Subsequently he was a commentator for Milan’s television channels and private Lombardy networks for a long time.

