Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard wins his first title on the Challenger circuit

When he arrived in León, Mexico, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard’s qualification was not even assured. He finally won the tournament final against the Argentinian Juan Pablo Ficovich (197th) in three tie-breaks (6-7 [5]7-6 [6]7-6 [3]), this Sunday, offering himself his first Challenger title at the age of 19.
The Frenchman had to win seven consecutive matches, including four against higher-ranked players from him, to add this new line to his list. Starting in 299th position in the ATP rankings, he took 70 places at the end of the tournament, thus reaching 229th in the world. This rise should allow him to participate in the qualifications for Roland-Garros, which will begin on May 22, or even to receive an invitation for the big picture.
In the last 100% French square at Roland-Garros juniors, in June 2021, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard has so far not had the same success as his peers, Luca Van Assche (87th in the world) and Arthur Fils (122nd).