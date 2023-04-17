Home » Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard wins his first title on the Challenger circuit
Sports

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard wins his first title on the Challenger circuit

by admin
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard wins his first title on the Challenger circuit

When he arrived in León, Mexico, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard’s qualification was not even assured. He finally won the tournament final against the Argentinian Juan Pablo Ficovich (197th) in three tie-breaks (6-7 [5]7-6 [6]7-6 [3]), this Sunday, offering himself his first Challenger title at the age of 19.

The Frenchman had to win seven consecutive matches, including four against higher-ranked players from him, to add this new line to his list. Starting in 299th position in the ATP rankings, he took 70 places at the end of the tournament, thus reaching 229th in the world. This rise should allow him to participate in the qualifications for Roland-Garros, which will begin on May 22, or even to receive an invitation for the big picture.

In the last 100% French square at Roland-Garros juniors, in June 2021, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard has so far not had the same success as his peers, Luca Van Assche (87th in the world) and Arthur Fils (122nd).

See also  China Xiaohua broke into the WTA semi-finals Wang Xiyu: two links need to be improved – yqqlm

You may also like

Elkann, European football does not keep pace in...

People’s Daily Online: Match-fixing in Jiangsu and Shanghai...

Hertha BSC: Pal Dardai presented as new coach...

on social death wishes – breaking latest news

First frustration, then jubilation – Leipzig turns game...

Emotional win for Breakers’ veteran QB, first-time head...

Interview with Chinese women’s football coach Shui Qingxia:...

Exchange of blows between Liren and Jan Nepomnyashchi

The financial compensation that retirees will receive in...

Horse racing: “Brutal atrocities” – massive protest after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy