Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard wins his first title on the Challenger circuit

The Frenchman had to win seven consecutive matches, including four against higher-ranked players from him, to add this new line to his list. Starting in 299th position in the ATP rankings, he took 70 places at the end of the tournament, thus reaching 229th in the world. This rise should allow him to participate in the qualifications for Roland-Garros, which will begin on May 22, or even to receive an invitation for the big picture.