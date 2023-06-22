Home » Girella Motta present at the Operation Nostalgia – Sport Marketing News meeting
Swivel Mottain its version classicaccompanies the brand new Grain swivel al Operation Nostalgia Rally 2023, the historic community dedicated to football stories and personalities who have remained in the hearts of Italians.

The match will take place on June 24th allo Paolo Mazza stadium in Ferrara and will involve 36 great champions who have played in the Serie A championship: from Alessandro del Piero to Francesco Totti, from Diego Milito to Totò Di Natale. The event will come broadcast live on Sportitalia and Radio Rai and the players of one of the two teams will wear a shirt on which the Girella Granella logo will be visible.

To enliven the day from 10.30 to 18.00 it will be possible to have fun at the Girella stand “Fai come ti gira” in the Fan Villageat Marco Coletta Park Of Ferrara. The Girella Motta stand will take its visitors in a whirlwind of taste, offering an adventure that will make their heads spin: a photobooth a 360° that will transport everyone in a whirlwind of color and fun. The public will have the opportunity to shoot their own video set in the setting they prefer and will then receive the result via email. Can’t miss one too table football where you can improvise the most diverse challenges with friends, lots of music and Girella Motta gadgets. Lastly, the initiative will also see adigital amplificationthrough the brand’s social pages and the activation of a group of influencers – managed by Noesis Group – which will talk about the Operation Nostalgia rally and the brand’s activities on the profiles.

