The Tirreno-Adriatico week was not easy for Biniam Girmay (22) and the Eritrean gave the impression of often suffering the race. Like many, he was overtaken by the pace imposed by the general riders in the stages where he thought he could play his card. But he was also often among the first to drop out, especially during the mogul arrivals of Tortoreto and Osimo.
The Intermarché sprinter-puncher also suffered the law of Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) in the sprints, but he did not say he was panicked after this lackluster week and he remains a solid underdog for Milan-San Remo on Saturday. In the meantime, Girmay will line up on Wednesday with Milan-Turin and hopes that the 192 km of the oldest race on the calendar (created in 1876) will serve him when attacking the Poggio in three days.
To play for the win on this almost completely flat course, he will have to dominate in the sprint Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange Jayco) and Fernando Gaviria (WorldTeam UAE Emirates), while Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) and Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan Team) will seek to reassure themselves after a complicated start to the season with another fall for the Frenchman and a lack of form for the Briton, winner in Turin last year.
Note that Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) will resume competition on Wednesday after missing Tirreno-Adriatico due to a suspected concussion following his fall in the Strade Bianche (March 4). The Italian from EF hopes to find some rhythm before the Primavera.