Girmay wins second stage at Tour de Suisse

The second stage of the Tour de Suisse has become the prey of Biniam Girmay. The Eritrean surprisingly won the sprint of the field on Monday after 173.7 km from Beromünster to Nottwil ahead of Frenchman Arnaud Demare and the daily favorite Wout van Aert from Belgium. Switzerland’s Stefan Küng easily defended the yellow jersey. Remco Evenepoel is five seconds behind, Van Aert six.

30 km before the finish, a mass crash occurred in the front part of the field, involving Austrians Marco Haller and Michael Gogl. Gogl finally finished in the peloton at the same time as Girmay in 116th, Felix Gall (54th) was also in the group. Haller was missing as 153rd at the end 11:13 minutes. Gogl is 1:01 minutes behind in the overall ranking as the 63rd best Austrian.

IMAGO/Panoramic International/Vincent Kalut



Immediately after the finish line, Girmay was celebrated by his fan club and received the national flag of Eritrea. Girmay had already caused a sensation last year when he became the first African to win the classic Gent-Wevelgem and then also a stage in the Giro d’Italia. Girmay wants to start in the Tour de France for the first time on July 1st. “I was surprised myself. That’s crazy. That means a lot to me. Winning in front of my people is incredible,” Girmay said.

The first mountain finish at the 86th Tour de Suisse follows on Tuesday. The third stage leads over 143.8 km from Tafers to Villars-sur-Ollon. After initially 90 rather flat kilometers, the Col des Mosses and the 9.7 km long final climb with an average gradient of 7.8 percent are on the agenda.