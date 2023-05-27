Giro 2023: route and profile of the 20th stage between Tarvisio and Monte Lussari

You thought the final bouquet was for the day before? Magnifying glass ! As in 2022, it is through a final solitary exercise that the pink jersey will be decided. It is especially in the purest suffering that it will be conquered or defended by the one who can claim to have triumphed over this horror. See for yourself: Monte Lussari is a little gem of torture. Five terminals at 15% average followed by an irregular final, with a passage to 22% and discomfort at the top. Who says better ?