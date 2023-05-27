Home » Giro 2023: route and profile of the 20th stage between Tarvisio and Monte Lussari
Sports

Giro 2023: route and profile of the 20th stage between Tarvisio and Monte Lussari

by admin
Giro 2023: route and profile of the 20th stage between Tarvisio and Monte Lussari

You thought the final bouquet was for the day before? Magnifying glass ! As in 2022, it is through a final solitary exercise that the pink jersey will be decided. It is especially in the purest suffering that it will be conquered or defended by the one who can claim to have triumphed over this horror. See for yourself: Monte Lussari is a little gem of torture. Five terminals at 15% average followed by an irregular final, with a passage to 22% and discomfort at the top. Who says better ?

See also  HOCKEY ONLINE: Denmark will play in the Nordic derby to keep the hope of the quarter-finals alive

You may also like

Date and time of Carlos Alcaraz’s debut at...

WC hockey 2023 | HOCKEY ONLINE: Canada will...

Lionel Messi: Destiny – new documentary goes inside...

Schwab and Straka on the PGA Tour in...

Premier League relegation: Everton, Leicester and Leeds fans...

Malone: ​​”The Lakers are fishing, we’re playing”

Bohemians have both feet in Europe, you just...

Rome-Salernitana, the Curva Sud empties and it freezes...

Ice Hockey World Championship: outsiders hope for a...

Hyundai and Kia renew partnership with FIFA until...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy