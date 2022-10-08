It was in the air, it was obvious. Before, a month ago, the drafts from the headquarters of the Giro d’Italia on a sudden change of course towards the capital to the detriment of Trieste, then, last week, the admission of the director of the pink race Mauro Vegni of the overwhelming rise of the candidacy of Rome to host the last stage, the catwalk of the Giro d’Italia 2023. Now the certainty has arrived.

Today between Bergamo and Como there is the Giro di Lombardia, the classic of dead leaves, the last race of the career of a great who marked an era like Vincenzo Nibali (but also Alejandro Valverde) and right from the headquarters of the classic monument other confirmations have arrived: the Giro d’Italia 2023 will start from Abruzzo on 6 May and will end in Rome on 28 May.

Nothing to do for the final stage Udine-Trieste, which had already been designed by the RCS technicians, complete with a suggestive and last climb of the race on Monte San Michele above Gradisca. After the Tarvisio-Lussari time trial on 27 May, the large pink caravan will be “sent” to the capital in a few hours with a couple, perhaps three, charter flights.

Trieste and the region mocked? Yes. As we wrote, the games to get the package for the great arrival of the pink race in Friuli, nine years after the 2014 final in Trieste, were practically already done. However, the “current” that wanted the epilogue of the race in the capital won within the organizing company of the Giro. Ubi maior … Yes, because it is an old RCS obsession, understandable given the spectacular Parisian epilogue of the Tour de France, at the same time a rival and an example to look at, to finish the pink race in Rome.

Despite the last unfortunate experience of 2018, with the final circuit between the Colosseum and Circus Maximus shortened due to too many holes, the eternal city always has its charm.

And Friuli Venezia Giulia? The privileged relationship between the region and the Giro d’Italia, especially for that magnificent hyphen which responds to the name of Enzo Cainero, will certainly not stop due to this hiccup.

Also because, having recorded the evident irritation of the Region, for the change of course of the interlocutor, practically what has been done, there remains the common interest in “riding” the great cycling as a driving force also for the economic and tourist image of the territory.

Therefore, relations remain excellent and Trieste will perhaps return as early as the 2024 edition to be the protagonist on the map of the Giro which in 2023 will propose an unpublished stage which is now likely to be the queen of the next edition: the Tarvisio-Monte Lussari time trial. Of course, arriving in Rome complicates things on the logistical front. But on Monday 17 October the Giro 2023 that will be unveiled in Milan will have an arrival point: Rome. And not Trieste.