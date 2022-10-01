Enric Mas won the Giro dell’Emilia. The Movistar Spaniard imposed himself by detachment on San Luca, the hill overlooking Bologna. Three times second in his career at the Vuelta, Mas won with merit after an action that started on the penultimate lap, ahead of Tadej Pogacar by a few seconds. Third, at almost 40 years old, Domenico Pozzovivo. Mas was also able to benefit from the help of his teammate Valverde, in the last races of his career, who finished fourth. Fifth Uran, sixth Fortunato, ninth Davide Formolo finished.