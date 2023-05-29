Giro d’Italia 2023, boom on social media and up to 29% share on Rai2- breaking latest news

Of Marco Bonarrigo

Success in numbers in the record-breaking edition on and off the road. Average audience of 12.4% with 1,329,000 viewers, a record for the Tre Cime di Lavaredo

Il Giro d’Italia 2023 by numbers and they are very interesting numbers. The 106th edition of the pink race was very tough due to the weather conditions and the Covid infections of the first week: of the 176 athletes who left from Abruzzo, only 125 arrived in Roma, the lowest number in the last 25 years, if we exclude the 2003 edition when 37 finished outside the maximum time in the Chianale stage.

Primoz Roglic was the first Slovenian to triumph: thanks to him (who also won the Vuelta) and to Pogacar (who took two Tours de France) Slovenia has conquered all three grand tours. The great effort does not only concern the winners, even between the first classified and the last, the blue Nicolas Dalla Valle, there a record gap: 5.26’45”, equivalent to about 240 kilometres.

Another record, that of Mark Cavendish: triumphing on Sunday at the Fori Imperiali, at 38 the Englishman is probably the strongest sprinter ever, also the oldest winner in the history of the Giro where he conquered 17 stages, the first in Catanzaro in the distant 2008.

The Giro had a strong resonance on social media and on TV. The live coverage of the race, taking into consideration only Rai2, was recorded an average audience of 12.4% with 1,329,000 viewers. As expected, the stage of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo on Friday 26 May recorded the best numbers: 2 million and 458 thousand viewers on average, with a 29% share and a peak 2 million and 633 thousand viewers at the moment in which the pink jersey Thomas was attacked by Roglic.

The response on social media was also excellent, with 200 million page views on the Giro website of Italy and as many accounts reached by social networks that has just passed the 800 thousand followers on Twitter and TikTok and has 1.1 million on Instagram and 1.8 on Facebook.

The adventure doesn’t end here: from 11 to 18 June the Giro NextGen takes place, the proof that in eight stages and 1,050 kilometers it will compare the best amateurs from all over the world, starting from Piedmont and arriving in Piazza Unit d’Italia in Trieste.