The first pink jersey is never forgotten.

And the first pink jersey, for Ivan Basso, means the Val di Zoldo as a sweet memory.

The player from Varese, who won two of Giri (2006 and 2010), in fact wore the insignia of the primacy for the first time in the presence of Pelmo and Civetta.

The stage was Marostica – Palafavera, the day on 19 May 2005.

The Giro will propose a finish line in Palafavèra next 25 May, on the occasion of the Oderzo – Val di Zoldo, a stage of 160 kilometers of development and 3,700 meters of altitude which will propose, in addition to the final ascent, also the Cansiglio, Forcella Cibiana and the unpublished very bad tear (guaranteed show) by Coi.

Ivan Basso was also present at the presentation of the Giro d’Italia 2023 on Monday evening at the Giorgio Gaber opera house in Milan. Which remembers that day seventeen years ago.

«The first pink jersey is never forgotten. The one conquered in Val di Zoldo was the first of a good series », says the former Lombard professional, now sports manager at the professional training Eolo Kometa.

He only kept that Basso jersey in the next stage, the Alleghe – Rovereto, to sell it to Paolo Savoldelli in the Mezzocorona – Ortisei. Savoldelli, nicknamed “Il falco” for his downhill skills, at the finish in Palafavèra denied Basso the satisfaction of the stage victory.

«Too bad we didn’t win that day. Savoldelli beat me in the two-man sprint, but I lost that stage on the descent: I went too slowly descending from Passo Duràn and Paolo, who had detached himself on the climb, managed to return and then stay with me on the final climb, not prohibitive, and beat me in the sprint ».

The Marostica – Val di Zoldo stage in 2005, the eleventh stage of the pink race, was truly spectacular. Basso was the absolute protagonist, with an attack on Duràn (on which the Venezuelan José Rujano first passed) and then with another attack on Pecol and Palafavèra. In particular, the pink jersey, Danilo Di Luca, one minute away, and Damiano Cunego, winner of the 2004 Giro, shipwrecked at six minutes, were at the expense.