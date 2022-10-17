Cycling

In Milan the veil has been removed on the Giro d’Italia number 106, with a route that will have as its penultimate stage, on May 27, 2023, the expected passage in Friuli with the Tarvisio-Monte Lussari. The umpteenth masterpiece of the patron of the Friulian stages in pink, Enzo Cainero, forced to desert the ceremony due to health problems. Representing the appointment in Friuli were the mayor of Tarvisio, Renzo Zanette, and Cainero’s son, Andrea, who immediately specified: “Dad is irreplaceable, the one between him and the Giro is now a twenty-year collaboration, very profitable I would add, which began back in 2003. There are all the conditions for making an incredible, historic stage. I’m working on it, as much as I can, with a passion for this sport, cycling, and for the Giro d’Italia that has given so much to Friuli. How Friuli has given so much to the Giro d’Italia ».

