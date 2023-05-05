Giro d’Italia 2023: the guide — Sportellate.it

A two-way battle between Roglic and Evenepoel is expected: the mountain stages will be decisive.

Finally here we are, Saturday 6 May from Fossacesia Marina, along the Abruzzo coast of the Trabocchi, the 106th Giro d’Italia kicks off and will end on May 28 in via dei Fori Imperiali, in Rome, after 3,489.2 kilometres, 51,400 meters of altitude difference and 7 uphill finishes. The pink caravan will cross 17 regions, exceeding only once abroad, in Switzerland, in the stage with the uphill finish set in Crans Montana in the canton of Valais, on 19 May. The runners will have to face three time trials, for a total of 75 kilometres, never so many kilometers in a single edition, with a time trial on the penultimate stage towards Monte Lussari which could be decisive in deciding the winner of the race.

So what to expect from this edition of the Giro? First of all, the path looks promising. In addition to the aforementioned time trials, one a week, there is great expectation for the mountain stages starting from 7aon May 13, the second longest of this tour with its 218 kilometres, with the finish placed in Camp Emperor at over 2000 meters above sea level after a final climb of 288.5 kilometers at an average 3.4%. The images and videos of the snowplows working tirelessly to clear the road of snow are from a few days ago: the landscape in which they will run promises to be breathtaking. It’s the first stage with an uphill finish and it’s the classic day that won’t decide the winner of the Giro, but will certainly tell who won’t.

The complete route of the Giro d’Italia 2023. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Another key Alpine stage, which we mentioned above, is 13a with the long ascent of 34 kilometers to the Colle del Gran San Bernardo in Valle d’Aosta, but above all the return after ten years of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo to the 19a stage, potentially decisive for the fate of the winner. Before the very tough final ascent of 9.5 kilometers at an average gradient of 7.1%, the runners will have to face Passo Campolongo (3.9 km at 7%), Passo Valparola (14.1 km at 5.6% ), Passo Giau (9.9 km at 9.3%) and Passo Tre Croci (7.9 km at 7.2%). In 2013, on these same slopes Vincenzo Nibali, in an epic stage under a snowstorm, went on to win the stage win and flew towards victory in his second career Tour.

So who are the favorites for the final victory? The reigning champion, the Australian Jai Hindley, will not be there, who conquered the pink race with a forceful action on the Marmolada, the last climb of the 2022 Giro, thanks to which he broke Richard Carapaz’s resistance. Hindley will not be at the start of the Giro for the first time in four years, because as he himself said, this year he is aiming for other goals.

The decisive moment of the last Giro d’Italia.

In any case, there are no doubts about who are the favorites for the final victory: on the one hand Primoz Roglic, captain of the Jumbo Visma; on the other Remco Evenepoel, reigning world champion, who leads the Belgian Quickstep team. On the one hand there is an expert cyclist, with a palmares already full of victories in short stage racesand which also boasts three Vueltas, but which for some years has been pursuing in vain the consecration in one of the other two great Tours: after some bitter disappointment in the Tour, above all the bad defeat in the time trial of the penultimate stage in the 2020 edition which marked the explosion at very high levels of Pogacar, the Slovenian puts himself to the test in Pink Race.

This year he started very strong, with victory in the Tirreno Adriatico and in the Tour of Catalonia, where he preceded Evenepoel by only 6″ in the general classification. After the triumph in Spain he no longer raced to prepare for the Pink Race, with the unknown factor of the third week, in which he has historically always struggled, which hovers. He certainly has the team on his side: Jumbo Visma is one of the strongest teams on the cycling scene and in particular in stage races. Despite the heavy last-minute defections due to covid (Keldermann, Foss, Gesink and Van Emden), the gialloneri are ready to escort the captain to Rome.

For his part, Remco Evenpoel, his announced rival, arrives at the Giro fresh winner of his second Liège Bastogne Liège. Despite his young age, he too has a great tour in his palmares, the 2022 Vuelta and above all the rainbow jersey conquers in Australia. The many timed kilometers scheduled are too tempting an opportunity for the Belgian champion to pass up: given his young age, Evenepoel is also the main candidate for the white jersey.

Behind the two very favorites there are many cyclists who could do well, even if nobody seems to be able to fit into the Belgian-Slovenian dualism. There is Alexsandr Vlasovcaptain of Bora Hansgroe, Hindley’s team, which brings a truly top-level roster with Lennard Kämna and Bob Jungels, there is the evergreen Damian Carusowho at thirty-six, captains the Bahrain Merida and some youngsters on the launch pad like jonathan milan, Andrea Zambanini e Santiago Buitrago. Then there are two former winners of a Grand Tour, such as Tao Geoghegan Hart e Geraint Thomas, who both run in Ineos. While the second is now at the end of his career, the first who won the Giro in 2020, after a couple of opaque years he seems to be back on good levels and arrives as winner of the Tour of the Alps.

In the British team, also watch out for Philip Ganna number one favorite in the three time trial stages. Finally, among the favorites and perhaps the most awaited for a definitive leap in quality, there is João Almeidaat the head of the UAE Emirates which also fields Jai Vineprotagonist of an excellent 2022 season finale but who this year made up for a bad crash at the beginning of the year and is back in the race right at the Pink Race. Happy Tour!