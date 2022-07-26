Rome, July 26, 2022 – Not even time to file the Tour de France 2022 that the Tour of Italy takes the spotlight again and begins to reveal some possible news for the edition 2023which will be the number 106. While waiting to learn more about the route, rumors emerge that reveal the city that will host the last stage: Trieste.

No final time trial

Then nothing Milano (with an attached heart-stopping chronometer) nor Udineas initially ventilated in recent months: for the fourth time it will be the capital of Friuli Venezia Giulia to bring down the curtain on Pink Race. The probable start of the final leg will be from Lushbirthplace of Alessandro De Marchiwhile the goal will be set at Unity of Italy Square: in the middle a stage dedicated to fast wheels which will therefore reserve the most classic of the final catwalks for the caravan, practically in style Tour. Pending the official announcements from the organizers of the Giropossibly called to design a more competitive path to attract big names and raise the level of the show, are the offices of the region Friuli Venezia Giulia to confirm the indiscretion of the last hours: the next edition of Pink Race will end at Trieste.

