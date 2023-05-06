Giro d’Italia 2023, the quick guide to a race without Italians: the Evenepoel-Roglic duel, the key stages and the calendar

Attacks from afar, zero calculations and the protagonists champions: the 2023 of cycling started in the best way. The classics have inflamed the spring of two wheels, now it’s the turn of the Tour of Italy. The Corsa Rosa great theater of the duel between Primoz Roglic e Remco Evenepoel. The rivals, however, are not lacking and are ready to take advantage of any missteps of the two favorites. Italy has already lost its most important player – Julius Ciccone – and relies once again on veterans. A crucial point will be the 70,6 km a stopwatch. In addition to the seven uphill finishes, 49 ascents and 51,300 meters of altitude difference. All enclosed in 21 stages e 3.489 kilometres that will bring the runners from Abruzzo to Rome.

The Evenepoel-Roglic duel

The appetizer of the duel between Roglic and Evenepoel was served alla Return to Catalonia. In March, the two favorites for the pink jersey had a general rehearsal. The Belgian has shown that he can attack on any terrain and that he can also do it from a distance. Roglic, however, has the experience and talent to stem the fury of his rival. In Catalonia he succeeded, but the Giro d’Italia is another story. Three weeks are long and have complex dynamics to manage. Roglic has already won tre Tour of Spain and stood on the podium both at Tour de France than in the Giro. Evenepoel has shown that he can handle the effort by triumphing in the Vuelta 2022. But the young Belgian has bad memories of the Corsa Rosa. In 2021 he retired in the 18th stage after three difficult weeks. That was the first Evenepoel, a hugely talented runner, but still unripe. The current one has matured and has all the credentials to wear the pink jersey in Rome. The stopwatch they could make a difference. Slovenian is olympic champion in charge, while the Belgian boasts three world championship medals. Both make it a strong point, but the groove could be dug precisely in time trials rather than uphill.

The other names

Tao Geoghegan Hart e Geraint Thomas for palmarès and team strength they are the main opponents. The former is the only one of the members to have already lifted the Endless Trophy (2020) and is back from his triumph at the Tour of the Alps. Thomas is at the end of his career, but he won the 2018 Tour de France and knows how to handle a Grand Tour. Watch out for Joao Almeida, who could take advantage of the many timed kilometers. They leave with credentials too Aleksander VlasovFelix Gall, Jack Haig e Hugh Carthy.

Among the stage hunters Mark Cavendish commands the group of sprinters who will have eight fractions available. The Briton will have to contend with Mads PedersenPascal Ackermann, Fernando GaviriaMichael Matthews, Giacomo Nizzolo and Kaden Groves. In the fractions against the clock it will be a battle between the world champion Tobias Foss and Filippo Summer. Among the possible stage winners, watch out for Magnus Cort NielsenBauke Mollema, One Rubio, Fausto MasnadaVictor Lafay e Diego Odysseus.

Italians

Italy once again clings to its veterans. Damian Caruso e Domenico Well I live they are our most important pawns for the general classification. Caruso finished second in the 2021 Giro, while Pozzovivo is a guarantee in a top ten key. But you don’t have to hide. The beautiful country is distant from the glories of the past, when we won from 1997 to 2007 eleven editions consecutive. The young players are struggling to emerge and the leading man has given up. Ciccone, after an excellent start to the season, showed up on the eve with a condition never seen before. But the Abruzzese was stopped by the symptoms resulting from Covid post Liège-Bastogne-Liège contract. The chances of stage victory, however, are not lacking. Ganna is the blue with the most possibilities, but others could also have their say on the breakaway or in the sprints.

The key stages

Much of the 106th edition will switch from the 70.6km time trial. The prologue Fossacesia Marina-Ortona of 19.6km includes a single asperity of 1.3km at 5% in the final. The ninth fraction has an entirely flat route that leads from Savignano sul Rubricone to Cesena After 35km. It’s a stop for timeline pure, characterized by wide roads and very few curves. A crucial junction of the race, as well as the 20th fraction. A uphill time trial Of 18.6 km from Tarvisio to the Sanctuary of Monte Lussaries. The climb is 7.5km long with an average gradient of 12%, but, apart from a 4% stretch and the last few meters on a slight slope, you never go below 15%, reaching peaks of 22%.

As for the come uphillin the 13th fraction, Borgofranco d’Ivrea-Crans Montana of 207km, will be climbed the Cima Coppi del Giro: the Gran San Bernardo Pass (2,469 metres), as well as the Croix de Coeur (15km at 9%) and the ascent of Crans Montana (13km at 7.5%). It will be the third week, however, to be decisive. It starts with the Monte Bondone, in the 16th stage, a climb of 21.4km with an average gradient of 6.7%. The fraction includes five climbs, with a total height difference of 5000 meters. This, however, is just the appetizer. We will be arriving at Val di Zoldobut the queen stage is the 19th: the Longarone-Three Peaks of Lavaredo. Campolongo, Valparola, Giau, Tre Croci and the final ascent will be climbed. An ascent that touches peaks of 18% and in the last three km it has an average gradient of 13%.

The calendar

The Giro d’Italia starts Saturday 6 May per concluderson Sunday 28 May. The race is interspersed with two rest days: 15 and 22 May. The stages not to be missed are May 6, the day of the Fossacesia Marina-Ortona time trial. The 12 maggio there will be the first uphill finish a Camp Emperor on the Gran Sasso. The 14 maggio the Savignano sul Rubicone-Cesena time trial will close the first week. The 19 maggio Borgofranco d’Ivrea-Crans Montana will be the first real test for the men in the standings. Also watch out for 21 maggio, date of arrival in Bergamo, in a stage without a meter of flat ground and which precedes the second day of rest. The 23 maggio the Sabbio Chiese-Monte Bondone is scheduled. In the end, from 25 to 27 May there will be the alpine triptych. It starts with the Oderzo-Val di Zoldo, to move on to the Longarone-Tre Cime di Lavaredo and finish with the Tarvisio-Monte Lussari uphill time trial. In short, a Corsa Rosa in which there is plenty of terrain to make a difference.