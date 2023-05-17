Giro d’Italia 2023, the start of the stage with a Nerazzurri flag to celebrate Inter

15
Al Tour of Italy tick one Nerazzurri flag which kicks off theeleventh stagethe longest of this edition (219 km) from Camaiore a Tortona. Once the km zero is reached, as usual, it is the race management car that officially starts the stage by waving the flag. In the aftermath of the victory ofInter against the Milan nail derby the Championswhich leads the team of Simone Inzaghi in the final, however, the flag was for the nerazzurri. “Guilt” of Stefano Allocchioformer Milanese cyclist of Nerazzurri faith and now race director for Rcs.
