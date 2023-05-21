Giro d’Italia: Breakaway takes off Thomas Rosa jersey

Tour of Italy
The 14th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday brought a change in the lead in the overall standings. The Frenchman Bruno Armirail took the pink jersey from Geraint Thomas because the peloton with the Welshman allowed numerous breakaways on the 193-kilometer section from Sierre in Switzerland to Cassano Magnano and finished more than 21 minutes behind the day’s winner Nico Denz. For the German from the Bora team, it was the second stage win in three days.
Denz, who had already celebrated in Rivoli on Thursday, won the sprint ahead of Canadian Derek Gee and Italian Alberto Bettiol. The 29-year-old had previously made up a gap of 14 seconds to a leading trio almost alone in the last two kilometers. Overall, it was the third German day victory in the 106th edition of the Giro.
Groupama pro Armirail was only 15th on the day, 53 seconds behind, but the lead over the peloton was large enough to take the overall lead. The 29-year-old became the first Frenchman to slip into the pink jersey this century. The last time in 1999, Laurent Jalabert, a compatriot, wore the “Maglia Rosa”.
Ineos driver Thomas, second overall, is now 1:41 minutes behind Armirail – and another two seconds ahead of Slovenian Primoz Roglic. The Austrian Patrick Konrad, teammate of the day’s winner Denz, also came to the finish line with the peloton and finished 17th overall. now 9:14 minutes behind.
On Sunday, the Giro continues with the 15th stage from Seregno to Bergamo over 195 kilometers. Three climbs in the second category and one climb in the first category await the drivers.