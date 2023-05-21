Home » Giro d’Italia: Breakaway takes off Thomas Rosa jersey
Giro d’Italia: Breakaway takes off Thomas Rosa jersey

Tour of Italy

The 14th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday brought a change in the lead in the overall standings. The Frenchman Bruno Armirail took the pink jersey from Geraint Thomas because the peloton with the Welshman allowed numerous breakaways on the 193-kilometer section from Sierre in Switzerland to Cassano Magnano and finished more than 21 minutes behind the day’s winner Nico Denz. For the German from the Bora team, it was the second stage win in three days.

Denz, who had already celebrated in Rivoli on Thursday, won the sprint ahead of Canadian Derek Gee and Italian Alberto Bettiol. The 29-year-old had previously made up a gap of 14 seconds to a leading trio almost alone in the last two kilometers. Overall, it was the third German day victory in the 106th edition of the Giro.

Groupama pro Armirail was only 15th on the day, 53 seconds behind, but the lead over the peloton was large enough to take the overall lead. The 29-year-old became the first Frenchman to slip into the pink jersey this century. The last time in 1999, Laurent Jalabert, a compatriot, wore the “Maglia Rosa”.

Ineos driver Thomas, second overall, is now 1:41 minutes behind Armirail – and another two seconds ahead of Slovenian Primoz Roglic. The Austrian Patrick Konrad, teammate of the day’s winner Denz, also came to the finish line with the peloton and finished 17th overall. now 9:14 minutes behind.

On Sunday, the Giro continues with the 15th stage from Seregno to Bergamo over 195 kilometers. Three climbs in the second category and one climb in the first category await the drivers.

106. Tour of Italy

14. Stage (Sierre – Cassano Magnago, 193km):
1. Nico Denz GER 4:37:30
2. Derek Gee CAN -“-
3. Alberto Bettiol ITA -“-
4. Laurence Rex BEL + 0:01
5. David Dancers ITA -“-
6. Tom Skujin LAT 0:04
7. Marius Mayrhofer GER 0:10
8. Stefano Oldani ITA 0:20
9. Andrea Pasqualon ITA 0:50
10. Mirco Masters ITA -“-
15. Bruno Armirail FROM 0:53
33. Geraint Thomas GBR 21:11
41. Primoz Roglic SLO -“-
89. Patrick Konrad AUT -“-
115. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 21:32
Overall rating after 14 of 21 stages:
1. Bruno Armirail FROM 56:17:01
2. Geraint Thomas GBR + 1:41
3. Primoz Roglic SLO 1:43
4. João Almeida BY 2:03
5. Andreas Leknessund NOR 2:23
6. Damian Caruso ITA 3:09
7. Lennard Kämna GER 3:33
8. Thymen Arensman NED 4:26
9. Laurens More BEL 4:49
10. Thibaut Pinot FROM 4:54
17. Patrick Konrad AUT 9:14
89. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 1:55:19

Stage plan:

06.05. 1st stage Fossacesia Marina – Ortona (19,6 km/EZF) Evenepoel
07.05. 2. Stage Teramo – San Salvo (201 km) Milan
08.05. 3. Stage Vasto – Melfi (216 km) Matthews
09.05. 4th stage Venosa – Lake Laceno (175 km) Paret-Painter
10.05. 5th Stage Atripalda – Salerno (171 km) Groves
11.05. 6. Stage Naples – Naples (162 km) Pedersen
12.05. 7th Stage Capua – Gran Sasso (218 km/BAK) Bais
13.05. 8. Stage Terni – Fossombrone (207 km) Healy
14.05. 9. Stage Savignano Sul Rubicone – Cesena (35km/EZF) Evenepoel
15.05. rest day
16.05. 10. Stage Scandiano – Viareggio (196 km) Cort Nielsen
17.05. 11. Stage Camaiore – Tortona (219 km) Ackermann
18.05. 12. Stage Bra – Rivoli (179 km) Denz
19.05. 13. Stage Le Chable – Crans Montana (SUI/74.6 km/BAK) Rubio
20.05. 14. Stage Sierre (SUI) – Cassano Magnago (193 km) Denz
21.05. 15. Stage Seregno – Bergamo (195 km)
22.05. rest day
23.05. 16. Stage Sand Churches – Monte Bondone (203 km/BAK)
24.05. 17. Stage Pergine Valsugana – Caorle (195 km)
25.05. 18. Stage Oderzo – Val di Zoldo (161 km/BAK)
26.05. 19. Stage Longarone – Drei Zinnen/Rifugio Auronzo (183 km/BAK)
27.05. 20. Stage Tarvis – Mount Lussari (18.6 km/BZF)
28.05. 21. Stage Roma – Roma (135 km)

EZF = individual time trial
BZF = Bergzeitfahren
BAK = Trust

