Giro d’Italia: Breakaway takes off Thomas Rosa jersey

Denz, who had already celebrated in Rivoli on Thursday, won the sprint ahead of Canadian Derek Gee and Italian Alberto Bettiol. The 29-year-old had previously made up a gap of 14 seconds to a leading trio almost alone in the last two kilometers. Overall, it was the third German day victory in the 106th edition of the Giro.

Groupama pro Armirail was only 15th on the day, 53 seconds behind, but the lead over the peloton was large enough to take the overall lead. The 29-year-old became the first Frenchman to slip into the pink jersey this century. The last time in 1999, Laurent Jalabert, a compatriot, wore the “Maglia Rosa”.

Ineos driver Thomas, second overall, is now 1:41 minutes behind Armirail – and another two seconds ahead of Slovenian Primoz Roglic. The Austrian Patrick Konrad, teammate of the day’s winner Denz, also came to the finish line with the peloton and finished 17th overall. now 9:14 minutes behind.

On Sunday, the Giro continues with the 15th stage from Seregno to Bergamo over 195 kilometers. Three climbs in the second category and one climb in the first category await the drivers.

106. Tour of Italy

14. Stage (Sierre – Cassano Magnago, 193km): 1. Nico Denz GER 4:37:30 2. Derek Gee CAN -“- 3. Alberto Bettiol ITA -“- 4. Laurence Rex BEL + 0:01 5. David Dancers ITA -“- 6. Tom Skujin LAT 0:04 7. Marius Mayrhofer GER 0:10 8. Stefano Oldani ITA 0:20 9. Andrea Pasqualon ITA 0:50 10. Mirco Masters ITA -“- 15. Bruno Armirail FROM 0:53 33. Geraint Thomas GBR 21:11 41. Primoz Roglic SLO -“- 89. Patrick Konrad AUT -“- 115. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 21:32

Overall rating after 14 of 21 stages: 1. Bruno Armirail FROM 56:17:01 2. Geraint Thomas GBR + 1:41 3. Primoz Roglic SLO 1:43 4. João Almeida BY 2:03 5. Andreas Leknessund NOR 2:23 6. Damian Caruso ITA 3:09 7. Lennard Kämna GER 3:33 8. Thymen Arensman NED 4:26 9. Laurens More BEL 4:49 10. Thibaut Pinot FROM 4:54 17. Patrick Konrad AUT 9:14 89. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 1:55:19