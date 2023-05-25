Giro d’Italia: Dainese wins 17th stage in sprint

Former Tour de France winner Thomas finished 30th at the same time as the winner. In the overall standings he still has an 18 second lead over Portugal’s Joao Almeida, who is 32nd on the day. became. Behind him is Primoz Roglic (+0:29 minutes), the Slovenian finished 45th on the 17th stage. Patrick Konrad also finished 46th with the peloton. The Austrian is 19th in the overall standings. Konrad is 12:28 minutes behind in first place.

For Dainese, it was the second stage win in a Grand Tour after winning the eleventh Giro stage last year, also in a sprint. Three difficult stages in the Dolomites with two mountain finishes and a mountain time trial are still to come before the Tour of Italy ends in Rome.

On Thursday it’s 161 kilometers up from Oderzo to Val di Zoldo, before the extremely difficult final climb from Longarone to the Drei Zinnen (183 km) awaits the drivers on Friday. The 18.6 kilometer mountain time trial from Tarvisio to Monte Lussari follows on Saturday. The flat final stage on Sunday with start and finish in Rome (135 km) should again be a matter for the sprinters.

106. Tour of Italy

17. Stage (Pergine Valsugana – Caorle, 197km): 1. Alberto Dainese ITA 4:26:08 2. jonathan milan ITA -“- 3. Michael Matthews OUT OF -“- 4. Niccolo Boniface ITA -“- 5. Simone Consonni ITA -“- 6. Fernando Gaviria COL -“- 7. Andrea Pasqualon ITA -“- 8. Alex Kirsch NED -“- 9. Stefano Oldani ITA -“- 10. Pascal Ackermann GER -“- 30. Geraint Thomas GBR -“- 32. João Almeida BY -“- 45. Primoz Roglic SLO -“- 46. Patrick Konrad AUT -“- 104. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT + 0:54

Overall rating after 17 of 21 stages: 1. Geraint Thomas GBR 71:58:43 2. João Almeida BY + 0:18 3. Primoz Roglic SLO 0:29 4. Damian Caruso ITA 2:50 5. Edward Dunbar IRL 3:03 6. Lennard Kämna GER 3:20 7. Bruno Armirail FROM 3:22 8. Andreas Leknessund NOR 3:30 9. Thymen Arensman NED 4:09 10. Laurens More BEL 4:32 19. Patrick Konrad AUT 12:28 91. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 2:49:55