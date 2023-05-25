Giro d’Italia: Dainese wins 17th stage in sprint

Tour of Italy
The Italian Alberto Dainese won the 17th stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia on Wednesday. The 25-year-old DSM driver won the final sprint ahead of his compatriot Jonathan Milan and the Australian Michael Matthews after the 197-kilometer, flat section from Pergine Valsugana to Caorle. In the overall standings, the Brit Geraint Thomas is ahead.
Former Tour de France winner Thomas finished 30th at the same time as the winner. In the overall standings he still has an 18 second lead over Portugal’s Joao Almeida, who is 32nd on the day. became. Behind him is Primoz Roglic (+0:29 minutes), the Slovenian finished 45th on the 17th stage. Patrick Konrad also finished 46th with the peloton. The Austrian is 19th in the overall standings. Konrad is 12:28 minutes behind in first place.
For Dainese, it was the second stage win in a Grand Tour after winning the eleventh Giro stage last year, also in a sprint. Three difficult stages in the Dolomites with two mountain finishes and a mountain time trial are still to come before the Tour of Italy ends in Rome.
On Thursday it’s 161 kilometers up from Oderzo to Val di Zoldo, before the extremely difficult final climb from Longarone to the Drei Zinnen (183 km) awaits the drivers on Friday. The 18.6 kilometer mountain time trial from Tarvisio to Monte Lussari follows on Saturday. The flat final stage on Sunday with start and finish in Rome (135 km) should again be a matter for the sprinters.