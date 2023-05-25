Home » Giro d’Italia: Dainese wins 17th stage in sprint
Giro d’Italia: Dainese wins 17th stage in sprint

Tour of Italy

The Italian Alberto Dainese won the 17th stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia on Wednesday. The 25-year-old DSM driver won the final sprint ahead of his compatriot Jonathan Milan and the Australian Michael Matthews after the 197-kilometer, flat section from Pergine Valsugana to Caorle. In the overall standings, the Brit Geraint Thomas is ahead.

Former Tour de France winner Thomas finished 30th at the same time as the winner. In the overall standings he still has an 18 second lead over Portugal’s Joao Almeida, who is 32nd on the day. became. Behind him is Primoz Roglic (+0:29 minutes), the Slovenian finished 45th on the 17th stage. Patrick Konrad also finished 46th with the peloton. The Austrian is 19th in the overall standings. Konrad is 12:28 minutes behind in first place.

For Dainese, it was the second stage win in a Grand Tour after winning the eleventh Giro stage last year, also in a sprint. Three difficult stages in the Dolomites with two mountain finishes and a mountain time trial are still to come before the Tour of Italy ends in Rome.

On Thursday it’s 161 kilometers up from Oderzo to Val di Zoldo, before the extremely difficult final climb from Longarone to the Drei Zinnen (183 km) awaits the drivers on Friday. The 18.6 kilometer mountain time trial from Tarvisio to Monte Lussari follows on Saturday. The flat final stage on Sunday with start and finish in Rome (135 km) should again be a matter for the sprinters.

106. Tour of Italy

17. Stage (Pergine Valsugana – Caorle, 197km):
1. Alberto Dainese ITA 4:26:08
2. jonathan milan ITA -“-
3. Michael Matthews OUT OF -“-
4. Niccolo Boniface ITA -“-
5. Simone Consonni ITA -“-
6. Fernando Gaviria COL -“-
7. Andrea Pasqualon ITA -“-
8. Alex Kirsch NED -“-
9. Stefano Oldani ITA -“-
10. Pascal Ackermann GER -“-
30. Geraint Thomas GBR -“-
32. João Almeida BY -“-
45. Primoz Roglic SLO -“-
46. Patrick Konrad AUT -“-
104. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT + 0:54
Overall rating after 17 of 21 stages:
1. Geraint Thomas GBR 71:58:43
2. João Almeida BY + 0:18
3. Primoz Roglic SLO 0:29
4. Damian Caruso ITA 2:50
5. Edward Dunbar IRL 3:03
6. Lennard Kämna GER 3:20
7. Bruno Armirail FROM 3:22
8. Andreas Leknessund NOR 3:30
9. Thymen Arensman NED 4:09
10. Laurens More BEL 4:32
19. Patrick Konrad AUT 12:28
91. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 2:49:55

Stage plan:

06.05. 1st stage Fossacesia Marina – Ortona (19,6 km/EZF) Evenepoel
07.05. 2. Stage Teramo – San Salvo (201 km) Milan
08.05. 3. Stage Vasto – Melfi (216 km) Matthews
09.05. 4th stage Venosa – Lake Laceno (175 km) Paret-Painter
10.05. 5th Stage Atripalda – Salerno (171 km) Groves
11.05. 6. Stage Naples – Naples (162 km) Pedersen
12.05. 7th Stage Capua – Gran Sasso (218 km/BAK) Bais
13.05. 8. Stage Terni – Fossombrone (207 km) Healy
14.05. 9. Stage Savignano Sul Rubicone – Cesena (35km/EZF) Evenepoel
15.05. rest day
16.05. 10. Stage Scandiano – Viareggio (196 km) Cort Nielsen
17.05. 11. Stage Camaiore – Tortona (219 km) Ackermann
18.05. 12. Stage Bra – Rivoli (179 km) Denz
19.05. 13. Stage Le Chable – Crans Montana (SUI/74.6 km/BAK) Rubio
20.05. 14. Stage Sierre (SUI) – Cassano Magnago (193 km) Denz
21.05. 15. Stage Seregno – Bergamo (195 km) McNulty
22.05. rest day
23.05. 16. Stage Sand Churches – Monte Bondone (203 km/BAK) Almeida
24.05. 17. Stage Pergine Valsugana – Caorle (195 km)
25.05. 18. Stage Oderzo – Val di Zoldo (161 km/BAK)
26.05. 19. Stage Longarone – Drei Zinnen/Rifugio Auronzo (183 km/BAK)
27.05. 20. Stage Tarvis – Mount Lussari (18.6 km/BZF)
28.05. 21. Stage Roma – Roma (135 km)

EZF = individual time trial
BZF = Bergzeitfahren
BAK = Trust

