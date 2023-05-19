Home » Giro d’Italia: Denz ensures the next German stage victory
Giro d’Italia: Denz ensures the next German stage victory

Status: 05/18/2023 6:50 p.m

Professional cyclist Nico Denz impressively secured the next German stage victory on the 12th stage of the Giro d’Italia.

After a long journey at the top, the 29-year-old from the Bora-hansgrohe team secured his first day’s victory in a Grand Tour in a sprint, thereby celebrating the greatest success of his career. He followed top sprinter Pascal Ackermann, who had triumphed in the mass sprint the day before.

Denz overjoyed: “There were only monsters around me”

I don’t know what to say. Of course I’m super proud” said Denz at the finish of Rivoli. “There were only monsters around me. I knew I had to throw everything in.”

In the sprint of the three-person leading group, Denz had the best legs and left his two competitors behind. Second was Toms Skujins from Latvia ahead of Australian Sebastian Berwick. With his acclaimed success, Denz also ensured the first stage victory for the German racing team Bora-hansgrohe in the Tour of Italy.

I was on the limit on the last climb, I barely made it over it“, said Denz: “But I have a strong sprint, that saved me.”

Only WINS Ackermann, then Denz

Around noon, UAE driver Ackermann and the rest of the field set off from the Piedmont town of Bra. Top sprinter Ackermann redeemed himself and the German professional cyclists on Wednesday with his first Giro stage win since 2019 and this time held back on the moderately difficult 179 km.

Anders Denz, who drove offensively from the start and was part of various top groups. On the pre-decisive, toxic climb around 30 km from the finish, he fought his way over the summit on the rear wheel of his opponent before the finale began.

Mountain finish on Friday

Britain’s Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), meanwhile, effortlessly defended his overall leader’s pink jersey. The sixth-placed German hopeful Lennard Kämna, Denz’ teammate at Bora, also crossed the finish line with the peloton and successfully defended his good position in the overall classification.

The next real endurance test is on Friday. It’s over 199 km from Borgofranco d’Ivrea to the mountain finish in the Crans Montana ski area in the Swiss Alps. The top riders have to overcome a total of three climbs in the first category in the battle for the overall ranking.

The 21 stages of the Giro d’Italia 2023
stage/date Long Start and finish location

1st stage – 06.05.2023

19,6 km

Fossacesia – Ortona (time trial)

2nd stage – 07.05.2023

201 km

Teramo – San Salvo

3rd stage – 08.05.2023

216 km

Vasto – Melfi

4th stage – 09.05.2023

175 km

Venosa – Lake Lacene

5th Stage – 10.05.2023

171 km

Atripalda – Salerno

6th Stage – 11.05.2023

162 km

Neapel – Neapel

7th Stage – 12.05.2023

218 km

Capua – Gran Sasso of Italy (mountain arrival)

8th Stage – 13.05.2023

207 km

Terni – Fossombrone

9th Stage – 14.05.2023

35 km

Savignano sul Rubicone – Cesena (time trial)

Rest day – 05/15/2023

10. Stage – 16.05.2023

196 km

Scandiano – Viareggio

11. Stage – 17.05.2023

219 km

Camaiore – Tortona

12th Stage – 18.05.2023

179 km

Good – Rivoli

13. Stage – 19.05.2023

207 km

Borgofranco d’Ivrea – Crans Montana (mountain arrival)

14. Stage – 20.05.2023

193 km

Sierre-Cassano Magnago

15th Stage – 21.05.2023

195 km

Seregno – Bergamo

Rest day – 05/22/2023

16. Stage – 23.05.2023

203 km

Sand Churches – Monte Bondone (mountain arrival)

17th Stage – 24.05.2023

195 km

Pergine Valsugana – Caorle

18. Stage – 25.05.2023

161 km

Oderzo – Val di Zoldo (mountain arrival)

19. Stage – 26.05.2023

183 km

Longarone – Three Peaks Lavaredo (mountain arrival)

20. Stage – 27.05.2023

18,6 km

Tarvisio – Mount Lussari Tudorg (time trial)

21st stage – 28.05.2023

135 km

Room – Room

