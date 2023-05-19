Giro d’Italia: Denz ensures the next German stage victory

Professional cyclist Nico Denz impressively secured the next German stage victory on the 12th stage of the Giro d’Italia.
After a long journey at the top, the 29-year-old from the Bora-hansgrohe team secured his first day’s victory in a Grand Tour in a sprint, thereby celebrating the greatest success of his career. He followed top sprinter Pascal Ackermann, who had triumphed in the mass sprint the day before.
Denz overjoyed: “There were only monsters around me”
“I don’t know what to say. Of course I’m super proud” said Denz at the finish of Rivoli. “There were only monsters around me. I knew I had to throw everything in.”
In the sprint of the three-person leading group, Denz had the best legs and left his two competitors behind. Second was Toms Skujins from Latvia ahead of Australian Sebastian Berwick. With his acclaimed success, Denz also ensured the first stage victory for the German racing team Bora-hansgrohe in the Tour of Italy.
“I was on the limit on the last climb, I barely made it over it“, said Denz: “But I have a strong sprint, that saved me.”
Only WINS Ackermann, then Denz
Around noon, UAE driver Ackermann and the rest of the field set off from the Piedmont town of Bra. Top sprinter Ackermann redeemed himself and the German professional cyclists on Wednesday with his first Giro stage win since 2019 and this time held back on the moderately difficult 179 km.
Anders Denz, who drove offensively from the start and was part of various top groups. On the pre-decisive, toxic climb around 30 km from the finish, he fought his way over the summit on the rear wheel of his opponent before the finale began.
Mountain finish on Friday
Britain’s Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), meanwhile, effortlessly defended his overall leader’s pink jersey. The sixth-placed German hopeful Lennard Kämna, Denz’ teammate at Bora, also crossed the finish line with the peloton and successfully defended his good position in the overall classification.
The next real endurance test is on Friday. It’s over 199 km from Borgofranco d’Ivrea to the mountain finish in the Crans Montana ski area in the Swiss Alps. The top riders have to overcome a total of three climbs in the first category in the battle for the overall ranking.
