Giro d’Italia Donne 2023: Annemiek van Vleuten wins fourth title as Chiara Consonni takes stage nine

Van Vleuten (centre) claimed her 100th win on stage two and became the Giro’s oldest stage winner at 40 years and 266 days

Movistar’s Annemiek van Vleuten clinched her fourth overall title at the Giro d’Italia Donne as Chiara Consonni won the final stage.

The 40-year-old secured the title as compatriot Marianne Vos was held off by home favourite Consonni, 24, in a sprint finish in Olbia.

Van Vleuten maintained her overall lead over Frenchwoman Juliette Labous, 24.

Italy’s Gaia Realini, 22, was third overall while New Zealand’s Ally Wollaston, also 22, was third on the stage for her best result yet in a WorldTour race.

“This is the second one with Movistar, and I’m super proud of my team to finish it off,” said Van Vleuten.

“Now it’s time to recharge the batteries and prepare for the Tour de France.”

Van Vleuten won the inaugural Tour de France Femmes last year, with this year’s edition of the eight-stage race starting on 23 July.

Stage nine results

1. Chiara Consonni (Yes/UAE Team ADQ) 3hrs 19mins 33secs

2. Marianne Vos (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

3. Ally Wollaston (NZ/AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step)

4. Chloe Dygert (US/Canyon-Sram Racing)

5. Megan Jastrab (US/DSM-Firmenich)

6. Rachele Barbieri (Ita/Liv Racing TeqFind)

7. Susanne Andersen (Nor/Uno-X Pro Cycling)

8. Letizia Paternoster (Ita/Jayco-AlUla)

9. Gladys Verhulst (Fra/FDJ-Suez)

10. Silvia Zanardi (Ita/BePink-Gold)

Final general classification standings

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar) 24hrs 26mins 25secs

2. Juliette Labous (Fra/DSM-Firmenich) +3mins 56secs

3. Gaia Realini (Ita/Lidl-Trek) +4mins 23secs

4. Veronica Ewers (USA/EF Education-Tibco-SVB) +5mins 34secs

5. Erica Magnaldi (Yes/UAE Team ADQ) Same time

6. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den/FDJ-Suez) +6mins 16secs

7. Mavi Garcia (Spa/Liv Racing TeqFind) +6mins 25secs

8. Silvia Persico (Yes/UAE Team ADQ) +6mins 59secs

9. Niamh Fisher-Black (NZ/SD Worx) +7mins 28sec

10. Ane Santesteban (Spa/Jayco-AlUla) +9mins 12secs

