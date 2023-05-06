Giro d’Italia: Driver drove cycling star Jan Tratnik | Sports

Shock before the start!

The 106th edition begins in Fossacesia Marina on Saturday. Giro d’Italia, the second largest cycling race in the world after the Tour de France, with a team time trial over 19.6 kilometers to Ortona. Jan Tratnik (33) is not there. The Slovenian was hit by a car during practice on Friday.

In his team Jumbo-Visma, he should help superstar Primoz Roglic (32) to overall victory. But the serious knee injury he sustained in the crash prevented that.

What happened? Sports director Marc Reef (37): “He trained on a straight, wide road. Then a woman came in a van and crossed the street, missing Jan. He tried to dodge but couldn’t and fell over the hood.”

In the hospital then the diagnosis: knee injury. “Of course it’s a big disappointment for Jan. Since last winter it has been his big goal to aim for the pink jersey here with Primoz,” said Reef. “It’s a shame for him and for us that everything is going up in smoke.”

For Jumbo-Visma this is not the only setback before the Giro. Three drivers who are infected with Corona and a fourth with an infection have already had to be exchanged. Nevertheless, the Dutch racing team does not move away from its big goal. Reef: “We’re still here to win the Giro and we’ll start that mission on Saturday.”

British talent Thomas Gloag (21) was nominated for Tratnik. However, he first had to be flown in and his equipment organized from the Netherlands. And that just hours before the start of the Giro, which ends in Rome on May 28th.

From a German perspective, all eyes are on Lennard Kämna (26). He starts as captain of the German team Bora-hansgrohe. The man from Bremen is allowed to drive his first Grand Tour in an overall classification, supported above all by the Russian Alexander Wlasow (27).

Lennard Kämna presenting the Giro on Thursday evening Foto: Getty Images,

A total of eleven Germans are at the starting line. Michel Hessmann (22) is one of Roglic’s helpers in the Tratnik team Jumbo-Visma. Nico Denz and Anton Palzer support Kämna at Bora-hansgrohe. Hopes for sprint arrivals lie with Pascal Ackermann (UAE Emirates) and Max Kanter (Movistar).

Marius Mayrhofer, Niklas Märkl and Florian Stork form a German troika at DSM and are also there as “water carriers”, as are Jasha Sütterlin (Bahrain-Victorious) and Alexander Krieger (Alpecin-Deceuninck).