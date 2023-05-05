Home » Giro D’Italia from Saturday: Evenepoel concerned about Corona – “Wear a mask”
Sports

Giro D’Italia from Saturday: Evenepoel concerned about Corona – “Wear a mask”

by admin
Giro D’Italia from Saturday: Evenepoel concerned about Corona – “Wear a mask”

Status: 05/05/2023 11:33 a.m

After numerous corona cases shortly before the 106th Giro d’Italia, road bike world champion Remco Evenepoel called for measures to be stepped up.

“The loss of several riders in the peloton must be a message to everyone that we have to be careful that the virus is still there. That applies to drivers, sports directors and journalists. Wear a mask,” said the Belgian youngster.

There had been several Covid infections in the past few days. Especially Evenepoel’s big rival Primoz Roglic (Slovenia) is badly affected in the Jumbo Visma team, three helpers had to pass after an infection for the Tour of Italy starting on Saturday.

“It’s always scary when drivers are excluded, especially because of Covid. I think we’ll do it like we did at the last Vuelta. Wear a mask, be careful, wash your hands more often. We’ll try to stay in ours as much as possible remain a bubble,” added Evenepoel.

There are no more corona restrictions in cycling this season. The German Bora-hansgrohe racing team around Lennard Kämna had all team members tested before the Giro, as sports director Jens Zemke told dpa: “The virus is obviously highly contagious.”

See also  "Double reduction" policy is introduced, more and more children and parents pay more attention to sports-let sports play an important role in the growth of young people_华奥星空|

You may also like

Bayern without Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting or Josip Stanisic...

Giro D’Italia from Saturday: Evenepoel concerned about Corona...

Miami Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton critical of Florida...

Out after more than 23 years: Fischer resigns...

Sam Allardyce wants to follow fellow ‘oldies’ Roy...

Marathon self-experiment: I’m 51 and want to do...

3 5.88 million all descended to Zhejiang on...

Cardiff City: Sabri Lamouchi waits to hear Vincent...

SSC Napoli wins Serie A: Many injuries after...

If I were him, I’d consider retiring

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy