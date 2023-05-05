Giro D’Italia from Saturday: Evenepoel concerned about Corona – “Wear a mask”

Status: 05/05/2023 11:33 a.m

After numerous corona cases shortly before the 106th Giro d’Italia, road bike world champion Remco Evenepoel called for measures to be stepped up.

“The loss of several riders in the peloton must be a message to everyone that we have to be careful that the virus is still there. That applies to drivers, sports directors and journalists. Wear a mask,” said the Belgian youngster.

There had been several Covid infections in the past few days. Especially Evenepoel’s big rival Primoz Roglic (Slovenia) is badly affected in the Jumbo Visma team, three helpers had to pass after an infection for the Tour of Italy starting on Saturday.

“It’s always scary when drivers are excluded, especially because of Covid. I think we’ll do it like we did at the last Vuelta. Wear a mask, be careful, wash your hands more often. We’ll try to stay in ours as much as possible remain a bubble,” added Evenepoel.

There are no more corona restrictions in cycling this season. The German Bora-hansgrohe racing team around Lennard Kämna had all team members tested before the Giro, as sports director Jens Zemke told dpa: “The virus is obviously highly contagious.”