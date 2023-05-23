Giro d’Italia: “Oldie” Thomas shows Roglic the limits

Tour of Italy
Geraint Thomas is the new leader in the overall standings of the 106th Giro d’Italia. The soon to be 37-year-old “Oldie” from Great Britain showed the limits of what is probably his greatest adversary, Primoz Roglic from Slovenia, on the first difficult Alpine stage with a mountain finish on Monte Bondone and, in second place behind Joao Almeida, slipped on the “Maglia Rosa”. Patrick Konrad was among the front runners for a long time, but ultimately fell back to 18th place.
Thomas could become the oldest Giro winner of all time in five stages, but there are still a few kilometers to go before then. Almeida is also just 18 seconds behind, while Roglic is 29 seconds behind the 2018 Tour de France winner.
France’s Bruno Armirail, who previously wore the pink jersey, dropped to seventh overall, 3:22 behind. Patrick Konrad can be found here in 19th place.
On the 16th stage, which was 203 kilometers long, the riders had to climb around 5,000 meters in altitude. However, the expected exchange of blows between the favorites only took place on the 21.6-kilometer final climb. With 8.5 kilometers to go, Almeida’s Team UAE increased the pace, only Roglic and Thomas were able to follow from among the contenders. A good four kilometers later, Roglic also had to let go, an unexpected weakness of the 33-year-old.
Focus on sprinters on Wednesday
On Wednesday the sprinters will get their chance again. The first half of the 197-kilometer stage from Pergine Valsugana to Caorle is almost entirely downhill and has no obstacles.