Home » Giro d’Italia: “Oldie” Thomas shows Roglic the limits
Sports

Giro d’Italia: “Oldie” Thomas shows Roglic the limits

by admin
Giro d’Italia: “Oldie” Thomas shows Roglic the limits

Tour of Italy

Geraint Thomas is the new leader in the overall standings of the 106th Giro d’Italia. The soon to be 37-year-old “Oldie” from Great Britain showed the limits of what is probably his greatest adversary, Primoz Roglic from Slovenia, on the first difficult Alpine stage with a mountain finish on Monte Bondone and, in second place behind Joao Almeida, slipped on the “Maglia Rosa”. Patrick Konrad was among the front runners for a long time, but ultimately fell back to 18th place.

23.05.2023 17.30

Online since today, 5.30 p.m

Thomas could become the oldest Giro winner of all time in five stages, but there are still a few kilometers to go before then. Almeida is also just 18 seconds behind, while Roglic is 29 seconds behind the 2018 Tour de France winner.

France’s Bruno Armirail, who previously wore the pink jersey, dropped to seventh overall, 3:22 behind. Patrick Konrad can be found here in 19th place.

Reuters/Jennifer Lorenzini

The Portuguese Joao Almeida secured the stage win ahead of Thomas

On the 16th stage, which was 203 kilometers long, the riders had to climb around 5,000 meters in altitude. However, the expected exchange of blows between the favorites only took place on the 21.6-kilometer final climb. With 8.5 kilometers to go, Almeida’s Team UAE increased the pace, only Roglic and Thomas were able to follow from among the contenders. A good four kilometers later, Roglic also had to let go, an unexpected weakness of the 33-year-old.

Focus on sprinters on Wednesday

On Wednesday the sprinters will get their chance again. The first half of the 197-kilometer stage from Pergine Valsugana to Caorle is almost entirely downhill and has no obstacles.

106. Tour of Italy

16. Etappe (Sabbio Chiese – Monte Bondone, 203 km/BAK):
1. João Almeida BY 5:53,27
2. Geraint Thomas GBR -“-
3. Primoz Roglic SLO + 0:25
4. Eddie Dunbar IRL -“-
5. Sep kiss USA 1:03
6. Ilan Van Wilder BEL 1:16
7. Damian Caruso ITA -“-
8. One Rubio COL -“-
9. Laurens More BEL -“-
10. Thymen Arensman NED -“-
18. Patrick Konrad AUT 4:24
Lukas Pöstlberger AUT
Overall rating after 16 of 21 stages:
1. Geraint Thomas GBR 67:32:35
2. João Almeida BY + 0:18
3. Primoz Roglic SLO 0:29
4. Damian Caruso ITA 2:50
5. Edward Dunbar IRL 3:03
6. Lennard Kämna GER 3:20
7. Bruno Armirail FROM 3:22
8. Andreas Leknessund NOR 3:30
9. Thymen Arensman NED 4:09
10. Laurens More BEL 4:32
19. Patrick Konrad AUT 12:28
Lukas Pöstlberger AUT

Stage plan:

06.05. 1st stage Fossacesia Marina – Ortona (19,6 km/EZF) Evenepoel
07.05. 2. Stage Teramo – San Salvo (201 km) Milan
08.05. 3. Stage Vasto – Melfi (216 km) Matthews
09.05. 4th stage Venosa – Lake Laceno (175 km) Paret-Painter
10.05. 5th Stage Atripalda – Salerno (171 km) Groves
11.05. 6. Stage Naples – Naples (162 km) Pedersen
12.05. 7th Stage Capua – Gran Sasso (218 km/BAK) Bais
13.05. 8. Stage Terni – Fossombrone (207 km) Healy
14.05. 9. Stage Savignano Sul Rubicone – Cesena (35km/EZF) Evenepoel
15.05. rest day
16.05. 10. Stage Scandiano – Viareggio (196 km) Cort Nielsen
17.05. 11. Stage Camaiore – Tortona (219 km) Ackermann
18.05. 12. Stage Bra – Rivoli (179 km) Denz
19.05. 13. Stage Le Chable – Crans Montana (SUI/74.6 km/BAK) Rubio
20.05. 14. Stage Sierre (SUI) – Cassano Magnago (193 km) Denz
21.05. 15. Stage Seregno – Bergamo (195 km) McNulty
22.05. rest day
23.05. 16. Stage Sand Churches – Monte Bondone (203 km/BAK)
24.05. 17. Stage Pergine Valsugana – Caorle (195 km)
25.05. 18. Stage Oderzo – Val di Zoldo (161 km/BAK)
26.05. 19. Stage Longarone – Drei Zinnen/Rifugio Auronzo (183 km/BAK)
27.05. 20. Stage Tarvis – Mount Lussari (18.6 km/BZF)
28.05. 21. Stage Roma – Roma (135 km)

EZF = individual time trial
BZF = Bergzeitfahren
BAK = Trust

See also  Milan clinging to Giroud. But we need a hand from Rebic and Origi

You may also like

French Open 2023: Night sessions under scrutiny after...

with 6.8 million tickets sold, Tony Estanguet defends...

Who goes to the Champions League? The situation...

2023 NBA championship odds: Denver Nuggets new favorites...

After the soccer tragedy in El Salvador, the...

wins the National Television Award

Fucsovics’ rant against Baez at the Lyon tournament

Women’s Super League: ‘Worry’ for Manchester City over...

scandal after new racist insults in Spain

Jessica Harrington: Horses have been my ‘therapy’ during...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy