Giro d’Italia: “Oldie” Thomas shows Roglic the limits

Thomas could become the oldest Giro winner of all time in five stages, but there are still a few kilometers to go before then. Almeida is also just 18 seconds behind, while Roglic is 29 seconds behind the 2018 Tour de France winner.

France’s Bruno Armirail, who previously wore the pink jersey, dropped to seventh overall, 3:22 behind. Patrick Konrad can be found here in 19th place.

Reuters/Jennifer Lorenzini



On the 16th stage, which was 203 kilometers long, the riders had to climb around 5,000 meters in altitude. However, the expected exchange of blows between the favorites only took place on the 21.6-kilometer final climb. With 8.5 kilometers to go, Almeida’s Team UAE increased the pace, only Roglic and Thomas were able to follow from among the contenders. A good four kilometers later, Roglic also had to let go, an unexpected weakness of the 33-year-old.

Focus on sprinters on Wednesday

On Wednesday the sprinters will get their chance again. The first half of the 197-kilometer stage from Pergine Valsugana to Caorle is almost entirely downhill and has no obstacles.

106. Tour of Italy

16. Etappe (Sabbio Chiese – Monte Bondone, 203 km/BAK): 1. João Almeida BY 5:53,27 2. Geraint Thomas GBR -“- 3. Primoz Roglic SLO + 0:25 4. Eddie Dunbar IRL -“- 5. Sep kiss USA 1:03 6. Ilan Van Wilder BEL 1:16 7. Damian Caruso ITA -“- 8. One Rubio COL -“- 9. Laurens More BEL -“- 10. Thymen Arensman NED -“- 18. Patrick Konrad AUT 4:24 Lukas Pöstlberger AUT

Overall rating after 16 of 21 stages: 1. Geraint Thomas GBR 67:32:35 2. João Almeida BY + 0:18 3. Primoz Roglic SLO 0:29 4. Damian Caruso ITA 2:50 5. Edward Dunbar IRL 3:03 6. Lennard Kämna GER 3:20 7. Bruno Armirail FROM 3:22 8. Andreas Leknessund NOR 3:30 9. Thymen Arensman NED 4:09 10. Laurens More BEL 4:32 19. Patrick Konrad AUT 12:28 Lukas Pöstlberger AUT