Giro d’Italia: Paret-Peintre gewinnt erste Bergetappe – Leknessund in Rosa

Status: 05/09/2023 6:45 p.m

Aurelien Paret-Peintre climbed to victory on the first mountain stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday (09.05.23). Andreas Leknessund conquered the pink jersey.

On the 175 km from Venosa to Lago Laceno, the decision was made about eight kilometers before the finish when first the Italian Nicola Conci and a little later the Latvian Toms Skujinš tried to break away from a group of seven on the Colle Molella. Both were caught again. Then came Leknessund, Aurélien Paret-Peintre and Amanuel Gehbreigzabhier.

4. Stage of the Giro d’Italia

General classification of the Giro d’Italia

First Gehbreigzabhier had to be demolished. Leknessund tried to shake off Paret-Peintre but the Frenchman stayed behind. On the slightly uphill home stretch, Paret-Peintre had the better legs and clinched the day’s success. Third was Skujinš.

The group of seven had already formed after 80 kilometers and was now more than five minutes ahead of the main field.

Evenepoel loses overall lead

The new leader’s pink jersey is Leknessund from Team DSM. He is the first Norwegian overall leader since Knud Knudsen in 1981. The green jersey of the best sprinter is still worn by Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious), the best climber (blue jersey) is Thibaut Pinot (Groupama – FDJ). The best young rider remains the previous wearer of the pink jersey, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step).

Evenepoel was without a helper in the final, but wasted no time on his big rivals for Jumbo Visma captain Primoz Roglic. He is 28 seconds behind Leknessund in the overall standings. Also the German hopeful Lennard Kämna (Bora-hansgrohe) kept up with the best and arrived with the Evenepoel group.

Attack stage

The stage with three climbs in the second category was considered the first climbing touchstone of this year’s Tour of Italy. The stage had started quickly. Numerous attacks were repelled, the group of the day was formed after almost two hours. In the end, Leknessund and Paret-Peintre were able to celebrate.

On Wednesday, the sprinters around Pascal Ackermann (UAE Emirates) should come into play again. The 171 km long fifth stage from Atripalda to Salerno is bumpy, but attempts to break away are likely to be unsuccessful.