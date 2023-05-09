Home » Giro d’Italia: Paret-Peintre gewinnt erste Bergetappe – Leknessund in Rosa
Giro d’Italia: Paret-Peintre gewinnt erste Bergetappe – Leknessund in Rosa

Status: 05/09/2023 6:45 p.m

Aurelien Paret-Peintre climbed to victory on the first mountain stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday (09.05.23). Andreas Leknessund conquered the pink jersey.

On the 175 km from Venosa to Lago Laceno, the decision was made about eight kilometers before the finish when first the Italian Nicola Conci and a little later the Latvian Toms Skujinš tried to break away from a group of seven on the Colle Molella. Both were caught again. Then came Leknessund, Aurélien Paret-Peintre and Amanuel Gehbreigzabhier.

First Gehbreigzabhier had to be demolished. Leknessund tried to shake off Paret-Peintre but the Frenchman stayed behind. On the slightly uphill home stretch, Paret-Peintre had the better legs and clinched the day’s success. Third was Skujinš.

The group of seven had already formed after 80 kilometers and was now more than five minutes ahead of the main field.

Last year, Lennard Kämna was successful in chasing stages at the Giro d’Italia. From Saturday he will be fighting for a good place in the overall standings in a new role. But the favorites on a difficult course are different.
Professional cyclist Lennard Kämna wants to attack in the overall ranking of the Giro d’Italia.
Evenepoel loses overall lead

The new leader’s pink jersey is Leknessund from Team DSM. He is the first Norwegian overall leader since Knud Knudsen in 1981. The green jersey of the best sprinter is still worn by Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious), the best climber (blue jersey) is Thibaut Pinot (Groupama – FDJ). The best young rider remains the previous wearer of the pink jersey, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step).

Evenepoel was without a helper in the final, but wasted no time on his big rivals for Jumbo Visma captain Primoz Roglic. He is 28 seconds behind Leknessund in the overall standings. Also the German hopeful Lennard Kämna (Bora-hansgrohe) kept up with the best and arrived with the Evenepoel group.

Attack stage

The stage with three climbs in the second category was considered the first climbing touchstone of this year’s Tour of Italy. The stage had started quickly. Numerous attacks were repelled, the group of the day was formed after almost two hours. In the end, Leknessund and Paret-Peintre were able to celebrate.

On Wednesday, the sprinters around Pascal Ackermann (UAE Emirates) should come into play again. The 171 km long fifth stage from Atripalda to Salerno is bumpy, but attempts to break away are likely to be unsuccessful.

The 21 stages of the Giro d’Italia 2023
stage/date Long Start and finish location

1st stage – 06.05.2023

19,6 km

Fossacesia – Ortona (time trial)

2nd stage – 07.05.2023

201 km

Teramo – San Salvo

3rd stage – 08.05.2023

216 km

Vasto – Melfi

4th stage – 09.05.2023

175 km

Venosa – Lake Lacene

5th Stage – 10.05.2023

171 km

Atripalda – Salerno

6th Stage – 11.05.2023

162 km

Neapel – Neapel

7th Stage – 12.05.2023

218 km

Capua – Gran Sasso of Italy (mountain arrival)

8th Stage – 13.05.2023

207 km

Terni – Fossombrone

9th Stage – 14.05.2023

35 km

Savignano sul Rubicone – Cesena (time trial)

Rest day – 05/15/2023

10. Stage – 16.05.2023

196 km

Scandiano – Viareggio

11. Stage – 17.05.2023

219 km

Camaiore – Tortona

12th Stage – 18.05.2023

179 km

Good – Rivoli

13. Stage – 19.05.2023

207 km

Borgofranco d’Ivrea – Crans Montana (mountain arrival)

14. Stage – 20.05.2023

193 km

Sierre-Cassano Magnago

15th Stage – 21.05.2023

195 km

Seregno – Bergamo

Rest day – 05/22/2023

16. Stage – 23.05.2023

203 km

Sand Churches – Monte Bondone (mountain arrival)

17th Stage – 24.05.2023

195 km

Pergine Valsugana – Caorle

18. Stage – 25.05.2023

161 km

Oderzo – Val di Zoldo (mountain arrival)

19. Stage – 26.05.2023

183 km

Longarone – Three Peaks Lavaredo (mountain arrival)

20. Stage – 27.05.2023

18,6 km

Tarvisio – Mount Lussari Tudorg (time trial)

21st stage – 28.05.2023

135 km

Room – Room

