Giro d’Italia: Pedersen manages Grand Tour triple in Naples

Road bike world champion Remco Evenepoel apparently coped well with the two painful falls of the previous day and reached the finish line without losing any time. The Norwegian Andreas Leknessund still wears the pink jersey with a lead of 28 seconds on Evenepoel. The young Belgian star was only brought down by a dog on Wednesday, but then it hit him again shortly before the finish.

“I have back pain and some big bruises. I have a big black spot on my back made up of blood,” said the 23-year-old. “That’s life, that’s cycling. We have to deal with that. I slept well that night.” On Friday, however, the first mountain finish in Gran Sasso d’Italia at 2,130 meters will show whether the big favorite is actually in full possession of his strength.

Roglic and Thomas with defects

In contrast to the day before, the field was spared spectacular crashes in dry conditions on Thursday. Two breakaways were caught by the field with Pedersen, who had already celebrated a day’s victory at the Tour de France and the Vuelta in 2022, around 500 meters from the finish. However, poor road conditions kept causing defects. Time trial Olympic champion Primoz Roglic (Slovenia) and former British tour winner Geraint Thomas were also affected.

Giro d’Italia 2023

6. Stage (Naples – Naples, 162 km): 1. Mads Pedersen THE 3:44:45 2. jonathan milan ITA -“- 3. Pascal Ackermann GER -“- 4. Kaden Groves OUT OF -“- 5. Fernando Gaviria COL -“- 6. Michael Matthews OUT OF -“- 7. Vincent Albanian ITA -“- 8. Marius Mayrhofer GER -“- 9. Lorenzo Rota ITA -“- 10. Simon Velasco ITA -“- 26. Andreas Leknessund NOR -“- 31. Patrick Konrad AUT -“- 33. Geraint Thomas GBR -“- 41. Remco Evenepoel BEL -“- 44. Primoz Roglic SLO -“- 97. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT + 1:30

Overall ranking after six of 21 stages: 1. Andreas Leknessund NOR 22:50:48 2. Remco Evenepoel BEL + 0:28 3. Aurelien Paret-Painter FROM 0:30 4. João Almeida BY 1:00 5. Primoz Roglic SLO 1:12 6. Geraint Thomas GBR 1:26 7. Alexander Wlasow RUS -“- 8. Tom Skujin LET 1:29 9. Tao Geoghegan Hart GBR 1:30 10. Vincent Albanian ITA 1:39 26. Patrick Konrad AUT 4:24 113. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 36:54