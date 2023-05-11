Home » Giro d’Italia: Pedersen manages Grand Tour triple in Naples
Sports

Giro d’Italia: Pedersen manages Grand Tour triple in Naples

by admin
Giro d’Italia: Pedersen manages Grand Tour triple in Naples

Tour of Italy

The Dane Mads Pedersen won the sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday and thus celebrated a day’s victory in all three Grand Tours. After 162 kilometers starting and finishing in Naples, the former 2019 world champion beat the rest of the field in the final sprint and relegated Italy’s Jonathan Milan and Germany’s Pascal Ackermann to second and third place.

11.05.2023 17.49

Online since today, 5.49 p.m


(Update: 5:59 p.m.)

Road bike world champion Remco Evenepoel apparently coped well with the two painful falls of the previous day and reached the finish line without losing any time. The Norwegian Andreas Leknessund still wears the pink jersey with a lead of 28 seconds on Evenepoel. The young Belgian star was only brought down by a dog on Wednesday, but then it hit him again shortly before the finish.

“I have back pain and some big bruises. I have a big black spot on my back made up of blood,” said the 23-year-old. “That’s life, that’s cycling. We have to deal with that. I slept well that night.” On Friday, however, the first mountain finish in Gran Sasso d’Italia at 2,130 meters will show whether the big favorite is actually in full possession of his strength.

Roglic and Thomas with defects

In contrast to the day before, the field was spared spectacular crashes in dry conditions on Thursday. Two breakaways were caught by the field with Pedersen, who had already celebrated a day’s victory at the Tour de France and the Vuelta in 2022, around 500 meters from the finish. However, poor road conditions kept causing defects. Time trial Olympic champion Primoz Roglic (Slovenia) and former British tour winner Geraint Thomas were also affected.

See also  Iapichino: "Looked at you with suspicion, but we in our twenties give a lot"

Giro d’Italia 2023

6. Stage (Naples – Naples, 162 km):
1. Mads Pedersen THE 3:44:45
2. jonathan milan ITA -“-
3. Pascal Ackermann GER -“-
4. Kaden Groves OUT OF -“-
5. Fernando Gaviria COL -“-
6. Michael Matthews OUT OF -“-
7. Vincent Albanian ITA -“-
8. Marius Mayrhofer GER -“-
9. Lorenzo Rota ITA -“-
10. Simon Velasco ITA -“-
26. Andreas Leknessund NOR -“-
31. Patrick Konrad AUT -“-
33. Geraint Thomas GBR -“-
41. Remco Evenepoel BEL -“-
44. Primoz Roglic SLO -“-
97. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT + 1:30
Overall ranking after six of 21 stages:
1. Andreas Leknessund NOR 22:50:48
2. Remco Evenepoel BEL + 0:28
3. Aurelien Paret-Painter FROM 0:30
4. João Almeida BY 1:00
5. Primoz Roglic SLO 1:12
6. Geraint Thomas GBR 1:26
7. Alexander Wlasow RUS -“-
8. Tom Skujin LET 1:29
9. Tao Geoghegan Hart GBR 1:30
10. Vincent Albanian ITA 1:39
26. Patrick Konrad AUT 4:24
113. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 36:54

Stage plan:

06.05. 1st stage Fossacesia Marina – Ortona (19,6 km/EZF) Evenepoel
07.05. 2. Stage Teramo – San Salvo (201 km) Milan
08.05. 3. Stage Vasto – Melfi (216 km) Matthews
09.05. 4th stage Venosa – Lake Laceno (175 km) Paret-Painter
10.05. 5th Stage Atripalda – Salerno (171 km) Groves
11.05. 6. Stage Naples – Naples (162 km) Pedersen
12.05. 7th Stage Capua – Gran Sasso (218 km/BAK)
13.05. 8. Stage Terni – Fossombrone (207 km)
14.05. 9. Stage Savignano Sul Rubicone – Cesena (35km/EZF)
15.05. rest day
16.05. 10. Stage Scandiano – Viareggio (196 km)
17.05. 11. Stage Camaiore – Tortona (219 km)
18.05. 12. Stage Bra – Rivoli (179 km)
19.05. 13. Stage Borgofranco D’Ivrea – Crans Montana (SUI/207 km/BAK)
20.05. 14. Stage Sierre (SUI) – Cassano Magnano (193 km)
21.05. 15. Stage Seregno – Bergamo (195 km)
22.05. rest day
23.05. 16. Stage Sand Churches – Monte Bondone (203 km/BAK)
24.05. 17. Stage Pergine Valsugana – Caorle (195 km)
25.05. 18. Stage Oderzo – Val di Zoldo (161 km/BAK)
26.05. 19. Stage Longarone – Drei Zinnen/Rifugio Auronzo (183 km/BAK)
27.05. 20. Stage Tarvis – Monte Lussari (18.6 km /BZF)
28.05. 21. Stage Roma – Roma (135 km)

EZF = individual time trial
BZF = Bergzeitfahren
BAK = Trust

You may also like

Cynisca Cycling and Inga Thompson part ways over...

relive the first leg semi-final, won by the...

The NBA announces the three best starting lineups...

Jalonen in danger? Hadamczik clarified the commotion surrounding...

Turin: idea from Milan for the attack, Roma...

“Too many stray dogs, Southern Italy looks like...

The role of sprinters in cycling with fewer...

the president’s past practices create new heartbreaks

Sangiovannese-Mobilieri Ponsacco: Salvations not to be celebrated

Enthusiastic Ledecká: That will be good. I am...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy