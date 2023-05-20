Home » Giro d’Italia: Rubio wins historic climbing tour
Giro d’Italia: Rubio wins historic climbing tour

Tour of Italy

A Rubio won the first major mountain stage of the Giro d’Italia on Friday in the Swiss resort of Crans Montana. The Colombian prevailed on the stage of the day, which was shortened to just 74 km due to bad weather, ahead of his two escape companions, Thibaut Pinot from France and Jefferson Cepeda from Ecuador, thanks to an acceleration just before the finish. There was no upset in the overall classification on the shortest Giro stage in history.

Leader Geraint Thomas finished ninth, 1:35 minutes behind and just ahead of Primoz Roglic. In the overall standings, after 13 of 21 stages, the Briton is two seconds ahead of the Slovenian. Patrick Konrad finished 33rd, 4:53 minutes behind and is 16th overall, 7:33 minutes behind.

The first Alpine stage of the Giro d’Italia was again significantly shortened due to adverse weather conditions with rain and low temperatures. The originally more than 200 km long section with the previously canceled journey over the large St. Bernhard Pass was only around 74.6 km long. The more than 2,000 m high Croix de Coeur remained in the program, as did the final ascent to the destination at 1,500 m.

Pedersen has to retire due to illness

With the sick ex-world champion Mads Pedersen, winner of the sixth section, there was the next task before the start. In the course of the tour, which has been affected by bad weather, more than 40 drivers have already had to give up due to illnesses and injuries, including the co-favorites Remco Evenepoel (coronavirus) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (fall).

The 194 km route between the city of Sierre in Switzerland and Cassano Magnago in Lombardy, Italy, is scheduled for Saturday. After the ascent to the Sempione Pass, the Giro participants have a long flat section ahead of them.

Giro d’Italia 2023

13. Etappe* (Le Chable – Crans Montana/SUI, 74.6 km/BAK):
1. One Rubio COL 2:16:23
2. Thibaut Pinot FROM + 0:06
3. Jefferson Cepeda ECU 0:12
4. Derek Gee CAN 1:01
5. Valentin Paret-Painter FROM 1:29
6. Hugh Carthy GBR -“-
7. João Almeida BY 1:35
8. Eddie Dunbar IRL -“-
9. Geraint Thomas GBR -“-
10. Primoz Roglic SLO -“-
33. Patrick Konrad AUT 4:53
116. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 20:56

* Shortened due to bad weather

Overall rating after 13 of 21 stages:
1. Geraint Thomas GBR 51:20:01
2. Primoz Roglic SLO + 0:02
3. João Almeida BY 0:22
4. Andreas Leknessund NOR 0:35
5. Damian Caruso ITA 1:28
6. Lennard Kämna GER 1:52
7. Edward Dunbar IRL 2:32
8. Thymen Arensman NED -“-
9. Laurens More BEL 2:36
10. Aurelien Paret-Painter FROM 2:48
16. Patrick Konrad AUT 7:33
86. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 1:53:17

Stage plan:

06.05. 1st stage Fossacesia Marina – Ortona (19,6 km/EZF) Evenepoel
07.05. 2. Stage Teramo – San Salvo (201 km) Milan
08.05. 3. Stage Vasto – Melfi (216 km) Matthews
09.05. 4th stage Venosa – Lake Laceno (175 km) Paret-Painter
10.05. 5th Stage Atripalda – Salerno (171 km) Groves
11.05. 6. Stage Naples – Naples (162 km) Pedersen
12.05. 7th Stage Capua – Gran Sasso (218 km/BAK) Bais
13.05. 8. Stage Terni – Fossombrone (207 km) Healy
14.05. 9. Stage Savignano Sul Rubicone – Cesena (35km/EZF) Evenepoel
15.05. rest day
16.05. 10. Stage Scandiano – Viareggio (196 km) Cort Nielsen
17.05. 11. Stage Camaiore – Tortona (219 km) Ackermann
18.05. 12. Stage Bra – Rivoli (179 km) Denz
19.05. 13. Stage Le Chable – Crans Montana (SUI/74.6 km/BAK) Rubio
20.05. 14. Stage Sierre (SUI) – Cassano Magnano (193 km)
21.05. 15. Stage Seregno – Bergamo (195 km)
22.05. rest day
23.05. 16. Stage Sand Churches – Monte Bondone (203 km/BAK)
24.05. 17. Stage Pergine Valsugana – Caorle (195 km)
25.05. 18. Stage Oderzo – Val di Zoldo (161 km/BAK)
26.05. 19. Stage Longarone – Drei Zinnen/Rifugio Auronzo (183 km/BAK)
27.05. 20. Stage Tarvis – Mount Lussari (18.6 km/BZF)
28.05. 21. Stage Roma – Roma (135 km)

EZF = individual time trial
BZF = Bergzeitfahren
BAK = Trust

