Giro d’Italia: Rubio wins historic climbing tour

Leader Geraint Thomas finished ninth, 1:35 minutes behind and just ahead of Primoz Roglic. In the overall standings, after 13 of 21 stages, the Briton is two seconds ahead of the Slovenian. Patrick Konrad finished 33rd, 4:53 minutes behind and is 16th overall, 7:33 minutes behind.

The first Alpine stage of the Giro d’Italia was again significantly shortened due to adverse weather conditions with rain and low temperatures. The originally more than 200 km long section with the previously canceled journey over the large St. Bernhard Pass was only around 74.6 km long. The more than 2,000 m high Croix de Coeur remained in the program, as did the final ascent to the destination at 1,500 m.

Pedersen has to retire due to illness

With the sick ex-world champion Mads Pedersen, winner of the sixth section, there was the next task before the start. In the course of the tour, which has been affected by bad weather, more than 40 drivers have already had to give up due to illnesses and injuries, including the co-favorites Remco Evenepoel (coronavirus) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (fall).

The 194 km route between the city of Sierre in Switzerland and Cassano Magnago in Lombardy, Italy, is scheduled for Saturday. After the ascent to the Sempione Pass, the Giro participants have a long flat section ahead of them.

Giro d’Italia 2023

13. Etappe* (Le Chable – Crans Montana/SUI, 74.6 km/BAK): 1. One Rubio COL 2:16:23 2. Thibaut Pinot FROM + 0:06 3. Jefferson Cepeda ECU 0:12 4. Derek Gee CAN 1:01 5. Valentin Paret-Painter FROM 1:29 6. Hugh Carthy GBR -“- 7. João Almeida BY 1:35 8. Eddie Dunbar IRL -“- 9. Geraint Thomas GBR -“- 10. Primoz Roglic SLO -“- 33. Patrick Konrad AUT 4:53 116. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 20:56 * Shortened due to bad weather

Overall rating after 13 of 21 stages: 1. Geraint Thomas GBR 51:20:01 2. Primoz Roglic SLO + 0:02 3. João Almeida BY 0:22 4. Andreas Leknessund NOR 0:35 5. Damian Caruso ITA 1:28 6. Lennard Kämna GER 1:52 7. Edward Dunbar IRL 2:32 8. Thymen Arensman NED -“- 9. Laurens More BEL 2:36 10. Aurelien Paret-Painter FROM 2:48 16. Patrick Konrad AUT 7:33 86. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 1:53:17