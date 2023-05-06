Giro d’Italia: showdown between Roglic and Evenepoel

After three unsuccessful Tour de France attempts, but also three Vuelta triumphs since 2019, only the pink jersey counts for the 33-year-old Roglic. “The Giro has a special place in my heart. This is where I won my first Grand Tour stage and it’s so close to Slovenia, it’s almost our home race. When I started dreaming of a life as a professional cyclist, it was the Giro that I had in mind,” said the former ski jumper to the Cyclingnews industry portal.

Immediately before the start of the Giro, Roglic had to digest a setback. Dutchman Jos van Emden had to pass on Thursday due to a CoV infection and was replaced by his compatriot Sam Oomen. Van Emden had only joined the team the day before after time trial world champion Tobias Foss (NOR) and mountain specialist Robert Gesink (NED) had canceled their participation in the Tour of Italy, also due to CoV.

“It’s not what we wanted. We have to deal with it and find solutions. We’re going into the race with the guys that are here. We’re ready, we’ve done everything,” Roglic said at a press conference in breaking latest news.

“Remco a great driver”

The time trial Olympic champion has a strong jumbo team with noble helper Sepp Kuss for the almost 3,500 kilometers of racing including 51,000 meters of altitude difference. The 2019 Giro third-placed is well aware of the skills of his rivals. “I have always said that Remco is a great driver. I have to be at my best level to stand up to him. But if it’s just the two of us racing against each other, someone else could take the opportunity and benefit,” Roglic said.

One who has exactly that in mind is Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart, who won the Giro three years ago and most recently the Tour of the Alps. His Ineos team also has a second option in Geraint Thomas. Joao Almeida (UAE), Konrad’s teammate Alexander Wlasow and Hugh Carthy (EF) are among the favorites. Damiano Caruso (Bahrain) has to judge for the host country without a win since Vincenzo Nibali in 2016.

Evenepoel full of anticipation

The Roglic and Evenepoel, who are not only extremely fast uphill but also in the time trial, will be difficult to bend if they run regularly. The Belgian won a Grand Tour with the Vuelta last year, when Roglic retired injured, on his second attempt. In his second Giro – in 2021 he had to give up due to fall injuries – the 23-year-old world champion from the Soudal team should take another step towards his dream goal of the Tour de France.

“Driving in Italy is always special. I love it, I love the incredible Tifosi and their passion for cycling. Of course, it is even more special to contest the Giro as world champion in a rainbow jersey,” said Evenepoel, full of anticipation. He recently proved that he is in top form with his impressive Liège-Bastogne-Liège victory. Nevertheless, he was cautious: “It’s no secret that I’m aiming for a good result in the overall classification.” Like Roglic, who hasn’t competed in a race since the end of March, he spent weeks preparing for altitude training on Tenerife.

The 106th edition of the Giro will open with a 20 km individual time trial in Fossacesia Marina, and the final decision will also be made against the clock. Namely on May 27th not far from the border to Carinthia in the steep mountain time trial to Monte Lussari near Tarvisio. After that, only a flat stage in Rome is on the program.

Climbers have the advantage again

As usual, the race only has a few flat daily sections this time, but numerous climbs and seven mountain finishes. It starts with the Gran Sasso (7th stage), followed by the Monte Bondone (16th) and the Passo Cibiana (18th). During a detour to Switzerland on May 19th, the route leads over the Great St. Bernhard and the Col de la Croix de Coeur to Crans-Montana, with over 5,000 meters of altitude difference to be mastered.

The following day, the route of the 14th stage leads back to Italy via the Simplon Pass to Cassano Magnago. On the third to last day, a final monster section awaits in the Dolomites with the king’s stage, with the Campolongo, Falzarego, Giau passes and the finish line at the foot of the Drei Zinnen. Then it’s off to the Lussari showdown in Friuli.

For Konrad, who this time is not going for a top place in the overall classification, a stage win – as already achieved in the 2021 Tour de France – is the dream goal. In view of his recent positive results in Liège (8th place) and in Frankfurt (2nd), a coup similar to the opening success of his former teammate Pöstlberger in 2017 seems quite possible.

