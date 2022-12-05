Symbol of supremacy in the race most loved by Italians, it was designed and produced by Castelli with recycled and sustainable Sitip fabrics. Enel top sponsor for the eighth year. A preview distributed in a limited number of pieces for the Christmas period, also available in all specialized stores and online shops from February

Here it is, the new pink jersey, symbol of the primacy of the Giro d’Italia: for 2023 it will be characterized by a modern and digital style. It represents the era we live in, characterized by speed and an incessant technological evolution. The concept of speed is the common thread between this theme and the jersey that represents the record in the Corsa Rosa. Manifattura Valcismon, with its Castelli brand, who conceived it, has renewed the partnership for another 4 years with the Corsa Rosa, until 2026.

Cairo: “Symbol of excellence, created by entrepreneurial excellence” — “The Maglia Rosa is the emblem of our Giro d’Italia – said Urbano Cairo, president of RCS MediaGroup -. A symbol recognized all over the world thanks to the many champions who have worn it since its inception in 1931. The Pink Jersey has evolved over the years like cycling and all of sport. Today we talk about three companies that accompany it and give it prestige: Castelli, a historic brand that has already associated its brand in the past with many winners of the Giro d’Italia; Enel, which has been its top sponsor for 8 years and Sitip which produces its recyclable and sustainable fabrics. I am sure that, together with our travel companions, we will offer a product of the highest level”. See also From the latest from Roma-United to the presentation of the Giro d'Italia: the news of the day

With Enel — The Giro d’Italia and Enel have been traveling together since 2016 and next year will be their eighth year as Title sponsor of the Maglia Rosa. Sitip, which produces the fabrics from the Maglia Rosa, will celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2023 together with the Giro d’Italia. The 2023 Pink Jersey will be the subject of a new digital collection exclusively on ItaliaNFT. The main Italian marketplace of digital collectibles and Web3 projects – already a partner of RCS Sport in the previous edition of the Giro d’Italia – is ready to host the new official collection of the race, starting with the new Maglia Rosa, perfectly recreated in digital format and available starting today as a one-of-a-kind piece up for auction with a host of associated benefits. These include the possibility of closely following the final stage in Rome aboard a Giro Club car and the physical Maglia Rosa of 2023.

“Also in the next edition of the Giro d’Italia we will propose a pink jersey, which has always been a symbol of passion – Paolo Bellino, CEO of Rcs Sport -, of great quality, as will also be the jerseys of the leaders of the other classifications. Thanks to the contribution of Castelli, Sitip and Enel, we will supply a product that is already highly appreciated by professionals and that amateurs will be able to use thanks to the sales preview for the Christmas period. These three companies have been part of the Giro family for many years and the relationship with them is now consolidated and profitable. We believe that we can still grow together to achieve new great goals”. See also Guardini retires: he beat Cavendish world champion in the 2012 Giro d'Italia

History — From 1931 to today, 260 riders have worn the pink jersey at least once. The first rider to wear it was Learco Guerra, on 10 May 1931. The holder of the most Maglie Rosa is Eddy Merckx, the cannibal has collected 78. Moser 57, Bartali 50, Saronni 49, Anquetil 42, Coppi and Hinault 31 Jai Hindley, winner of the last Giro d’Italia, was the first Australian rider to win the Maglia Rosa.

