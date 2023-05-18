Giro d’Italia – The story of a country

The first Giro starts on 13 May 1909 from Piazzale Loreto in Milan. Today we are at the 106th edition. The epic and increasingly televised story of a country on the run has become an opportunity for us to meet and get to know each other again, also showing the heritage of cultures and local realities that make Italy outside.

Between history, sport, customs and literature, we talk about it with the Corriere della Sera columnist Aldo Grasso, historian and television critic, and with the writer Fabio Genovesi, who has always been passionate about cycling and since 2019 commentator of the Giro for Rai.

Live video appointment Wednesday 17 May at 11.30.

Moderated by Maria Serena Natale

