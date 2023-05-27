Giro d’Italia: Thomas keeps Roglic in check

After 183 kilometers and 5,300 meters in altitude, the 23-year-old prevailed solo from a breakaway group. Canadian Derek Gee came second ahead of Dane Magnus Cort. “I’m very satisfied. It’s the best moment of the Giro for me. I sacrificed a lot, invested a lot, worked a lot. Thanks also go to the team,” said Buitrago after the stage win.

Former Tour de France winner Thomas fended off all attacks during the extremely difficult climb up to the Drei Zinnen. He reached the finish line at 2,304 meters in fifth place. As third overall, Joao Almeida can still count on small chances. The Portuguese, who lost almost half a minute to Roglic on Friday, is 59 seconds behind Thomas in the overall standings.

IMAGO/Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse



Austria’s Patrick Konrad was in a breakaway group for a long time, but fell behind in the finish. The 31-year-old finished 19th, 3:20 minutes behind. In the overall standings, Konrad is in 20th place (+32:03). “Today I wanted to try to be in the leading group, which I finally managed to do. The plan was then either to ride a stage result or to be there for Lenni (team captain Lennard Kämna, note) in the last part. And when Lenni was alone in the Maglia Rosa group, I waited for him and tried to keep up the pace for the last one and a half kilometers,” Konrad explained afterwards.

Team car causes incident

The team car of the AG2R-Citroen team caused an incident when it brought down the Spanish professional cyclist Carlos Verona. Verona was apparently touched on the rear wheel, but was able to continue the stage in the breakaway group. As the Italian TV broadcaster RAI reported, the car was excluded from the race.

Only 18.6 time trial kilometers await on Saturday, but the final ascent to Monte Lussari is tough. An average incline of 11.2 kilometers awaits you over 7.8 kilometers. Comparing the time trials of the recent past, the advantages are on the side of Roglic, the 2021 Olympic champion in this discipline. In 2020, however, the three-time Vuelta winner lost the leader’s jersey to his compatriot Tadej Pogacar on the penultimate day of the Tour de France. On Sunday, meanwhile, the final stage with start and finish in Rome should be a matter for the sprinters.

106. Tour of Italy

19. Etappe (Longarone – Drei Zinnen/Rifugio Auronzo, 183 km/BAK) 1. Santiago Buitrago COL 5:28:08 2. Derek Gee CAN +0:51 3. Magnus Cort THE 1:46 4. Primoz Roglic SLO -“- 5. Geraint Thomas GBR 1:49 6. João Almeida BY 2:09 7. Damian Caruso ITA -“- 8. Thymen Arensman NED -“- 9. Thibaut Pinot FROM 2:16 10. Einar Augusto Rubio COL 2:26 19. Patrick Konrad AUT 3:20 94. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 33:50

Overall rating after 19 of 21 stages: 1. Geraint Thomas GBR 81:55:47 2. Primoz Roglic SLO + 0:26 3. João Almeida BY 0:59 4. Damian Caruso ITA 4:11 5. Edward Dunbar IRL 4:53 6. Thibaut Pinot FROM 5:10 7. Thymen Arensman NED 5:13 8. Lennard Kämna GER 5:54 9. Andreas Leknessund NOR 6:08 10. Laurens More BEL 7:30 20. Patrick Konrad AUT 32:03 95. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 3:55:58