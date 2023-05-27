Home » Giro d’Italia: Thomas keeps Roglic in check
Sports

Giro d’Italia: Thomas keeps Roglic in check

by admin
Giro d’Italia: Thomas keeps Roglic in check

Tour of Italy

Geraint Thomas was able to defend the pink jersey in the queen stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia from Longarone to Tre Cime di Lavaredo and can still hope for his first triumph at the Giro. The Welshman lost just three seconds to Primoz Roglic on Friday’s stage 19 and is 26 seconds ahead of the Slovenian ahead of Saturday’s crucial mountain time trial. The Colombian Santiago Buitrago secured the day’s victory.

26.05.2023 18.10

Online since yesterday, 6.10 p.m

After 183 kilometers and 5,300 meters in altitude, the 23-year-old prevailed solo from a breakaway group. Canadian Derek Gee came second ahead of Dane Magnus Cort. “I’m very satisfied. It’s the best moment of the Giro for me. I sacrificed a lot, invested a lot, worked a lot. Thanks also go to the team,” said Buitrago after the stage win.

Former Tour de France winner Thomas fended off all attacks during the extremely difficult climb up to the Drei Zinnen. He reached the finish line at 2,304 meters in fifth place. As third overall, Joao Almeida can still count on small chances. The Portuguese, who lost almost half a minute to Roglic on Friday, is 59 seconds behind Thomas in the overall standings.

IMAGO/Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse

Konrad was in the leading group until shortly before the finish

Austria’s Patrick Konrad was in a breakaway group for a long time, but fell behind in the finish. The 31-year-old finished 19th, 3:20 minutes behind. In the overall standings, Konrad is in 20th place (+32:03). “Today I wanted to try to be in the leading group, which I finally managed to do. The plan was then either to ride a stage result or to be there for Lenni (team captain Lennard Kämna, note) in the last part. And when Lenni was alone in the Maglia Rosa group, I waited for him and tried to keep up the pace for the last one and a half kilometers,” Konrad explained afterwards.

Team car causes incident

The team car of the AG2R-Citroen team caused an incident when it brought down the Spanish professional cyclist Carlos Verona. Verona was apparently touched on the rear wheel, but was able to continue the stage in the breakaway group. As the Italian TV broadcaster RAI reported, the car was excluded from the race.

Only 18.6 time trial kilometers await on Saturday, but the final ascent to Monte Lussari is tough. An average incline of 11.2 kilometers awaits you over 7.8 kilometers. Comparing the time trials of the recent past, the advantages are on the side of Roglic, the 2021 Olympic champion in this discipline. In 2020, however, the three-time Vuelta winner lost the leader’s jersey to his compatriot Tadej Pogacar on the penultimate day of the Tour de France. On Sunday, meanwhile, the final stage with start and finish in Rome should be a matter for the sprinters.

106. Tour of Italy

19. Etappe (Longarone – Drei Zinnen/Rifugio Auronzo, 183 km/BAK)
1. Santiago Buitrago COL 5:28:08
2. Derek Gee CAN +0:51
3. Magnus Cort THE 1:46
4. Primoz Roglic SLO -“-
5. Geraint Thomas GBR 1:49
6. João Almeida BY 2:09
7. Damian Caruso ITA -“-
8. Thymen Arensman NED -“-
9. Thibaut Pinot FROM 2:16
10. Einar Augusto Rubio COL 2:26
19. Patrick Konrad AUT 3:20
94. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 33:50
Overall rating after 19 of 21 stages:
1. Geraint Thomas GBR 81:55:47
2. Primoz Roglic SLO + 0:26
3. João Almeida BY 0:59
4. Damian Caruso ITA 4:11
5. Edward Dunbar IRL 4:53
6. Thibaut Pinot FROM 5:10
7. Thymen Arensman NED 5:13
8. Lennard Kämna GER 5:54
9. Andreas Leknessund NOR 6:08
10. Laurens More BEL 7:30
20. Patrick Konrad AUT 32:03
95. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 3:55:58

Stage plan:

06.05. 1st stage Fossacesia Marina – Ortona (19,6 km/EZF) Evenepoel
07.05. 2. Stage Teramo – San Salvo (201 km) Milan
08.05. 3. Stage Vasto – Melfi (216 km) Matthews
09.05. 4th stage Venosa – Lake Laceno (175 km) Paret-Painter
10.05. 5th Stage Atripalda – Salerno (171 km) Groves
11.05. 6. Stage Naples – Naples (162 km) Pedersen
12.05. 7th Stage Capua – Gran Sasso (218 km/BAK) Bais
13.05. 8. Stage Terni – Fossombrone (207 km) Healy
14.05. 9. Stage Savignano Sul Rubicone – Cesena (35km/EZF) Evenepoel
15.05. rest day
16.05. 10. Stage Scandiano – Viareggio (196 km) Cort Nielsen
17.05. 11. Stage Camaiore – Tortona (219 km) Ackermann
18.05. 12. Stage Bra – Rivoli (179 km) Denz
19.05. 13. Stage Le Chable – Crans Montana (SUI/74.6 km/BAK) Rubio
20.05. 14. Stage Sierre (SUI) – Cassano Magnago (193 km) Denz
21.05. 15. Stage Seregno – Bergamo (195 km) McNulty
22.05. rest day
23.05. 16. Stage Sand Churches – Monte Bondone (203 km/BAK) Almeida
24.05. 17. Stage Pergine Valsugana – Caorle (195 km) Dainese
25.05. 18. Stage Oderzo – Val di Zoldo (161 km/BAK) Children
26.05. 19. Stage Longarone – Drei Zinnen/Rifugio Auronzo (183 km/BAK) buitrago
27.05. 20. Stage Tarvis – Mount Lussari (18.6 km/BZF)
28.05. 21. Stage Roma – Roma (135 km)

EZF = individual time trial
BZF = Bergzeitfahren
BAK = Trust

See also  Mori Baoichi: After the Chinese team changes coaches, it will be difficult to become a brand new team. The battle between China and Japan will be difficult – yqqlm

You may also like

Neuhortová and Vraštil with Šimánek advanced to the...

the applause of the stadium – Corriere TV

Juventus penalized but moralists arise: do the rules...

VIDEO: I have a strong soupee, but… The...

Brigata Ultrà Perugia: «You don’t understand… your time...

The strong team will come back to the...

The national team is already in Prague. The...

Valtellina is preparing to welcome the next Winter...

Formula 1: Verstappen sets the pace in Monaco

Most beautiful campsites in the world

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy