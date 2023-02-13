Of Sports editorial

The Federal Council of the Federciclo has approved the assignment of the two events: the boys for five years (2023-2027), the girls from next year for four editions (2024-2027)

The Federal Council of Federciclo has approved the assignment to RCS Sport spa of the organization of the International Under 23 Giro d’Italia (2023/2024/2025/2026/2027 editions) and of the International Women’s Giro d’Italia (2024/2025 editions /2026/2027) following a public notice expiring on 1 February to which only one person replied. The details of the offer will be illustrated at a specific press conference. Rcs Sport is now comparable to the French Aso, who in addition to being the owner of the men’s and women’s Tour also organizes the Tour de l’Avenir for the Under 23s.

The comment of the federal president Cordiano Dagnoni: «We are very happy to have assigned the organization to a subject with proven organizational skills who will be able to set up editions that are up to par and which meet the needs of the movement. Big events, such as the Giro U23 and Giro donne, are fundamental not only from a technical sporting point of view, but also for the local authorities involved, who benefit from an economic and promotional point of view».