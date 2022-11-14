They wait for him in front of the town hall as proud as the Friulians know how to be when they do things right. Yes, because the arrangement of the road from Valsaisera leading to Lussari was completed in time, just a few days before the first snow fell on the summit. And those terrifying 8 km on May 27 will be the scene of the time trial from Tarvisio that will decide the Giro d’Italia 2023.

While the director of the pink race, Mauro Vegni arrives, accompanied by the race director Stefano Allocchio, Amedeo Aristei, the director of the Civil Protection Fvg explains: «Eight km fixed, only the details that we will do just before the stage are missing. The whole road has been cemented, the machinery that lays the bitumen has been used to make it quick. Once the first layer has been used up, the cement will be long-lasting and less impactful as possible ». Then he reassures those who have turned up their noses for these works of over 4 million financed by the Region.

“After the stage at high altitude, as indicated by the Superintendency, a layer of special conglomerate will be added to the concrete that will make the road even less impactful, which will be passable only for emergency vehicles and at the service of the village at high altitude, as per regional law and municipal ordinance “. Near the mayor Renzo Zanette.

Group photo at the foot of the Lussari climb with Giro director Mauro Vegni in the center, race director Stefano Allocchio and representatives of the stage committee led by Andrea Cainero

Vegni arrives, the hug with Andrea Cainero, Enzo’s son, says it all. He leaves, the commander of the mnicipale police leads the large group. First section, cycle path, up to Valbruna. Then two km of road slightly upwards and the climb. Fixed up at high altitude. You can climb up to half way up because then the first snow has already arrived. For Vegni and his collaborators, enough and more.

Who will win director? “Who gets to the top first,” he tells us smiling as he walks a good kilometer. He has two worries, and explains them well: “The metal channels transversal to the road, there are over two hundred, which must be arranged to avoid puncture problems and then the public, who in the most inaccessible sections of the climb must be kept well away from runners. And then, thanks to the Giro, cyclists from all over the world will arrive here, don’t forget it ». Vegni is recommended. Andrea Cainero, scrupulous like his father, and his collaborators Paolo Urbani and Bepi Bazzana make a note. There is also Edoardo Petiziol, the spokesman for the president of the region Massimiliano Fedriga.



Its presence is not accidental. After the stealing of the arrival of the Giro in Trieste to the advantage of Rome, wanted by a part of RCS Sport, but not by Vegni, it was necessary to talk face to face. Also of the future. «This is the fifth time I’ve come up here – explains Vegni, who came to Friuli to volunteer in the 1996 earthquake – the landscape is enchanting, at the top the Sanctuary is very visited, a meeting between three peoples. The climb is terrible, when Enzo Cainero proposed it to me I faltered, but now I can say it: also thanks to the splendid work that has been done, this climb is ready to enter the history of cycling like the Zoncolan ».

But how is the casting of the champions going? World champion Remco Evenepoel is almost sure, ditto Geraint Thomas. Alexander Vlasov, with the Friulian ds Enrico Gasparotto, Damiano Caruso, with the other Friulian ds Franco pellizotti. The Slovenian Roglic? They ask Vegni. Why Roglic equal tide of Slovenian fans. He smiles: “Let’s see.” Then, however, a substantial novelty.



Vegni clearly articulates the words: «We don’t give a damn anymore to chase the riders so that they come to the Giro, whoever wants to come. Whoever wins the pink jersey enters the history of cycling. The Giro and its history of the riders come first ». It has always been the mantra of the Tour de France. Him, sure. «Yes, of course, look at this climb, it’s very hard, the Zoncolan is worth it, whoever wins here will make history. But here you can also miss the Giro until the penultimate stage “he says, while congratulating the engineer Ivano Rabassi, construction manager and BService of Tolmezzo who worked in extra-large shifts from the end of June to a few days ago to close the construction site . Then the photo, with a hug, of the son of his friend Enzo Cainero, who in the hospital is running his time trial to arrive in pink on Lussari in May. “We are waiting for him – says the director of the Giro, betraying a certain emotion – because there is no Giro without Enzo”.

Back to base. With Promoturismo Fvg and Civil Protection the organizational machine is being oiled. On 27 May there will be a thousand volunteers on the route, they will be entrusted with the most onerous task: to keep the most ardent spectators at bay in the hardest kilometers of the climb. If a cyclist were forced to put his foot on the ground in those stretches, more than 20 percent of his race would be compromised. Then the logistics will be fundamental. To go up, fans will be able to use the cable car, even if a maximum of 5,000 people can go up, the Pellegrino path or another route. The director says goodbye and returns to Milan. When the Dalla Valcanale starts again for Rome on the evening of May 27, he will also take with him the winner of the Giro crowned on Lussari.