Girona leads the table after victory in Barcelona

The sensational team from Girona stormed to the top of the Spanish football championship table with a win at FC Barcelona. Coach Michel’s team won 4:2 (2:1) on Sunday evening and replaced Real Madrid in first place. After their seventh success in the last eight LaLiga matches, Girona is two points ahead of Real, Barcelona is in fourth place and seven points behind.

Artem Dovbyk (12th) gave Girona the lead. After Robert Lewandowski equalized (19th), Miguel Gutierrez (40th) and Valery Fernandez (80th) scored the visitors to victory. Ilkay Gündogan scored the next goal in stoppage time (92′), Cristian Stuani (95′) scored the final score.

The match between Granada and Athletic Bilbao was abandoned on Sunday due to the death of a spectator. The fan suffered a cardiac arrest and attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful. The game was interrupted in the 17th minute when the score was 1-0 for Bilbao and then abandoned after an hour. The match will continue on Monday evening from the 17th minute.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

Share this: Facebook

X

