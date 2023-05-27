Home » Girona, Marc Gasol wants to “reflect” on the future
Having secured his stay in the ACB for his Basquet Girona, at the end of the season the 35-year-old former NBA champion Marc Gasol said he wanted to take the time and distance to reflect on his future as a professional player. “I have the feeling, many times, that I retired two years ago. What I’ve done in these two years in Girona I couldn’t have done elsewhere, I’m lucky to have had these experiences that have made me a better player,” said Gasol.

