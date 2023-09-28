Girona Surges to the Top: Absolute Leader of LaLiga after Historic Victory

27 de sep, 2023, 15:31 ET

Girona, more leader than ever in LaLiga

Visiting Villarreal, Girona managed to overcome an adverse score to take the 3 points and consolidate itself as the leader of LaLiga above Real Madrid.

Girona’s victory in its visit to Villarreal leaves it as the absolute leader of LaLiga after seven days

Girona, having spent seven days of LaLiga, is the leader, alone and for the first time in its history, of the competition. They won in Villarreal, they have 19 points after having linked six consecutive victories (the never seen before in their history in the First Division) that have followed their initial draw in San Sebastián (1-1) against Real Sociedad. And the vertigo that could be felt in this situation has turned into euphoria, as contained as it is indisputable.

Dreaming is free. And although aspiring, thinking, imagining the possibility of succeeding the Leicester team that won the Premier League in 2016, imitating Verona that won Serie A in 1985 or Kaiserslautern that won the Bundesliga in 1998 seems like a utopia at this point. Girona has earned the right to, at least, try to be something more, much more, than a simple companion in a league usually won by the big two, with Atlético sneaking in from time to time and which has not known another champion since Valencia in 2004.

Dreaming is free… But to do it you have to win and keep winning. And shine and convince. And this Girona is doing it. In a capital way.

If on Sunday he took advantage of Real Madrid’s stumble in the derby against Atlético, this Wednesday he responded to Barça’s draw in Mallorca by winning in Villarreal. Coming back, for the second consecutive game, and dwarfing a Yellow Submarine that could have suffered a much more resounding defeat than that final 1-2.

Tenth classified at the end of last season, Girona lost during the summer market Oriol Romeu, Rodrigo Riquelme and Taty Castellanos, undisputed footballers in Michel’s plans and who suggested that this new campaign would be, at least initially, more complicated than the previous one.

But the sports director, Quique Cárcel, moved with as much patience as lucidity during the transfer window. He bet, for free, on the veteran Daley Blind, recruited the young Brazilian Savio on loan from Manchester City, recovered Portu after three years and brought in Artem Dovbyk from Dnipro, the second Ukrainian in the squad after his arrival in February by Viktor Tsygankov. And the result could not have been better.

It was impossible to imagine such a superb performance a month ago. Such monumental results and, also, such brilliant football. Because Girona makes good the desire to win by playing well. They overwhelmed Getafe, they danced against Sevilla in the Pizjuán, they dismantled Granada in Los Cármenes, they crushed Mallorca… And to top it off, to become the sole leader, they came back, giving Villarreal a sovereign review in the second half.

With eleven different scorers, the category’s top scorer with 18 goals, and football as daring as it is brilliant and effective, Girona enjoys a historic lead in a legendary start to the season. It is the fourth Catalan club to lead the championship after Barça, Espanyol and Sabadell and daydreams of completing another course for history.

A new Leicester? Too early to dream of that machada… But while waiting to receive Real Madrid on Saturday in Montilivi, his euphoria is as logical as it is deserved. Nobody can talk about coincidence anymore…

