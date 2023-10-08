Giroud (AC Milan) after finishing in goal against Genoa: “I took my courage in both hands”

Olivier Giroud, who finished the match in goal following the expulsion of his goalkeeper Mike Maignan, Saturday evening during AC Milan’s victory on the Genoa pitch (1-0), presented himself with a smile at the DAZN microphone at the final whistle. “I almost made a save worthy of a goalkeeper,” he first confided.

“When I was little, I liked playing goalkeeper”

The French striker made a decisive double intervention by diving his fist forward in front of the Romanian George Puscas, then grabbing the ball just in front of another Genoa player, in a scoring position, at the end of added time. “I took my courage in both hands, I threw myself at the ball without knowing what was going to happen. I never thought I would experience this kind of emotion on this side of the field. When I was little, I liked playing goalkeeper,” he added, before posting a photo on social networks showing him with his green goalkeeper jersey, dedicated to Mike Maignan.

His trainer, Stefano Pioli, praised his performance. “What ‘Oli’ did is the incarnation of our state of mind, of our mentality, of a group that always wants to give its maximum,” said Pioli. “We first thought of Christian Pulisic, but it was not our best option due to his height (1.78 m). “Oli emerged as the right solution and he did a good job,” he explained.

Thanks to this victory, AC Milan took the lead in Serie A by overtaking Inter and is two points ahead of its great rival, held to a draw at home by Bologna (2-2).