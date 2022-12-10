Home Sports Giroud, it’s more and more your France. And he joins Messi among the goalscorers at the World Cup
Sports

Giroud, it’s more and more your France. And he joins Messi among the goalscorers at the World Cup

by admin
Giroud, it’s more and more your France. And he joins Messi among the goalscorers at the World Cup

Yet another performance as a driving force with the Les Bleus shirt: on the evening in which the PSG star was seen less, Olivier thought about it once again

We no longer know how to take it, Giroud. The opposing defenders don’t know this, because they arrive late every time in the area. But whoever has to tell about his feats doesn’t even know, it’s difficult to really frame his greatness: in 36 years Olivier has won everything, often won again, always moving his personal limit a little further.

See also  Rhythmic gymnastics, investigations continue. The former butterflies: "We had become just numbers on the scale"

You may also like

Martin O’Neill and the Old Firm: ‘The first...

Quick Step, Lefevere ‘stings’ Alaphilippe: ‘He has the...

England-France 1-2: goals from Tchouameni, Kane and Giroud

Serie C Group B, the results: Reggiana and...

Pinarello, the tempting brand: the L Catterton group...

Volleyball, Superlega: Verona conquers Cisterna and rises to...

Neuer breaks skiing, he could have done it...

Croatia, talents Gvardiol, Petkovic, Borna Sosa

F1 and MotoGP, Verstappen-Bagnaia kings of the same...

Car against traffic on the A23 motorway for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy