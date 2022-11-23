The striker is ready to help his team-mate become the best scorer in France’s history alone by beating Henry. Now both are stuck on 51 goals.

A special evening for the France and in particular for Olivier Giroud. In the opening match of the World Cup against Australia, the roosters won 4-1 and thanks to the goals of Rabiot and Mbappé but above all to the brace of the AC Milan striker.

Two goals that allow the French center forward to become the national team’s all-time top scorer on a par with Thierry Henry at 51 goals scored. Now there is still one step left, to score another goal and take the lead alone. A goal that Giroud could also achieve thanks to teammates. Own Antoine Griezmann he talked about it after the match against Australia a RMC Sport.

DEBUT– “Do I play further from the goal? It’s not a problem for me to play closer to the center of the pitch in the national team. The most important thing is the team. I will always do what the team needs. I think it’s even better for me, because I read the game better. When everything works perfectly, we win. The victory over Australia? We have to keep working. This is only the first game, we shouldn’t think we’re great.”

ALLIES – Speaking then of Giroud, Griezmann he said: “Olivier, whether he scores or not, is always an important player for us, he gives us value. We are trying to create the best conditions for him so that he has good moments. I hope we can help him break this record of Henry “. See also The team in retreat from Thursday We try to recover Ceppitelli

