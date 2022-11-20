The Frenchman – destined for an absolute leading role after the defeat by Benzema – is -2 behind Trezeguet, the all-time blue bomber. Then with Denmark, a cross between the two Rossoneri senators

The original script is not comfortable at all: sir Giroud has recently started as a full-fledged reservist. Then, however, the score changed and from being a follower it made him become leading actor. It happened in Milan, where Oly had arrived as an alternative – a luxury one, of course, but still option B – to Ibra, who hadn’t yet begun the ordeal in the infirmary. And it is also happening now in the national team, where the Rossoneri center forward managed to convince – with a fair amount of effort – Deschamps to take him to Qatar as Benzema’s alter ego, and now he finds himself at the center of Les Bleus after Karim’s crash (and the coach’s choice not to call anyone in his place). From second line to first line, at Milan as in the national team.

Quality — Strange the fate of this player who in recent years has nonetheless slipped a World Cup and a Champions League into his bulletin board. And that he found the Cocoon pool at Milanello at the age of 36: he dived into it and was rejuvenated. He animates in the locker room, driving force on the pitch (so many decisive goals, so many goals in the heaviest challenges), idol of the fans who appreciate his humility, professionalism, dedication and spirit of belonging. Olivier said goodbye to Milan after having been, together with Leao, the undisputed star of the first part of the season, and now the mission is to comfort Deschamps’ choices. Responsibilities obviously skyrocketing after Benzema’s forfeit but, for someone capable of breaking the curse of the number 9 at Milan, there can hardly be higher mountains to climb. See also Japan's 25-point victory over Kazakhstan and China's men's basketball team in Group F favors the second position_Match_Iran_Australia

Hero — Giroud is preparing for a World Cup as a protagonist in terms of team and also personal. Because that sumptuous and historic goal is there, within reach of the left foot: minus 2 goals from the 51 of Trezeguet, striker always in blue jersey. In short, one step away from history, in which he had somehow already entered with the goal against Austria in September that had made him the oldest scorer in the national team. Oly is getting ready, getting ready – his debut on Tuesday the 22nd against Australia – and in the meantime he’s also aiming for the second match, which will have a very special flavour: in fact, France will play against Denmark on Saturday the 26th. What does it mean? Simple: Giroud against Kjaer. And not in generic terms, but precisely a challenge within the challenge between two senators who obviously know each other very well. Who will be able to surprise the other?

November 20 – 3.22pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

