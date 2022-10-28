After 13 years the marriage between Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady. According to People, the couple filed for divorce in Florida and reached an agreement on the joint custody of their children, 12-year-old Benjamin and nine-year-old Vivian Lake. The officialization came after the football star and the Brazilian-born top model have lived apart for months. According to rumors behind the breakup is Brady’s decision not to retire from football. The couple began dating in 2006, their wedding in 2009. Una of the most famous love stories has come to an end: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen they reached an agreement to put an end to their marriage. What, in the eyes of all, seemed to be a perfect couple has therefore been shattered. Lawyers for the football player and the model worked with a mediator to agree on the property and custody of the two children.

Only last February the two they had celebrated their 13th year of marriage and both had exchanged love messages on social media. «13 years ago – Brady had written – we both said Yes… and you were the best thing that happened in my life. I love you now more than I could have imagined ». “Happy anniversary love of my life” – Giselle had written instead. Then in Portuguese, ‘Te amo!’ with heart emoji.

The origins of the break

Why did Gisele and Brady break up?

At the base of the break there would be above all Brady’s decision not to retire from football, despite the announcement made at the beginning of 2022 and then effectively withdrawn. The couple began dating in 2006, their wedding in 2009. Only last February the two had celebrated their 13th year of marriage and both had exchanged love messages on social media. “Thirteen years ago – Brady wrote – we both said Yes… and you were the best thing that happened in my life. I love you now more than I could have imagined ”. “Happy anniversary love of my life” – Giselle had written instead. Then in Portuguese, ‘Te amo!’ with heart emoji. Now, however, the messages of love have given way to divorce papers.

The formalization

The formalization came on Friday, October 28, after that the champion of football and the top model of Brazilian origins they have lived apart for months. Of a completely different nature, the two “stories” on Instagram posted compared to those published 13 years ago, social messages that in any case speak of a “friendly” decision, with Tom choosing to talk about “We”, “we”, while Gisele chooses the first person, “I” (me). The former couple wishes each other all the best.

Brady-Gisele, filed divorce papers

TMZ sources reveal that divorce papers will be formally filed today, Friday 28 October, thus putting an end to the marriage born in 2009. The lawyers have been working on the separation since the beginning of September and the definitive turning point finally seems to have arrived. Black period for Brady, who in addition to the divorce is also experiencing a period of crisis with his Buccaneers.