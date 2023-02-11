In stew football, playing on Sundays at 3.00 pm has now become the exception rather than the rule, with negative consequences especially for the smaller clubs, increasingly relegated to the role of supporting players. Despite midweek shifts and inconvenient hours, the great realities, those rich in emblem and tradition, manage to keep up, bringing to the stadium a still adequate number, even when playing on Wednesdays at 3.00 pm: the stands will no longer be bubbling basins but at least the temperatures remain warm. The small realities, on the other hand, struggle with already normally cold environmental situations that become icy when the League decides to put a strain on the faith of those who, being able to choose between Spalletti’s Napoli and Mister Di Napoli’s Giugliano, opt for the territory .

In Giugliano the situation is made even more complicated compared to what happens in other squares due to the unavailability of its own stadium. In fact, since the beginning of the season, the Campania players have been forced to play on a neutral field in Avellino and if the mortification of the eternal away game weren’t enough, a facility is set up on the verge of approval, in which every bar, restaurant or other form has been closed for some time of material support, especially important for those arriving on business trips. Which is why, away by away, for some time now the ultras of the yellow and blue Tiger have chosen

It is therefore in this bleak picture that the match between the yellow and blues and the Sicilians of Messina must be analysed: a semi-empty stadium and a match that has the flavor of a late summer friendly, with the players’ voices echoing within the walls. The few present follow the match also trying to support the eleven on the pitch, but the show is certainly not worthy of note, especially not up to what realities such as Giugliano and Messina are capable of offering. Both Campania and Sicily, in fact, in clearly different contexts and with different football histories, have built an ultras reputation over the years, recognized by all but which today they have not been able to field for choices, at least questionable, taken from above. If it is true that the aim is to bring people back to the stadium, it is legitimate to ask how this can happen with a football schedule organized instead in defiance of the most basic needs of the fans.

For those from Messina who despite everything managed to get to Avellino on Wednesday, the trip was also an opportunity to greet those ultras from Avellino who due to force majeure (read warnings) did not leave for Potenza. Then at the gates the unpleasant epilogue of this day, with the security service which placed an absolute veto on the “Sciotto Vattene” banner, so in the face of the irreconcilability of the situation, the vehemence of the requests, the Giallorossi ultras preferred to fold everything and return home.

On a sporting level, the goal-rich draw should be recorded, 2 to 2 to be precise, a point that boosts morale and allows the two clubs to extend their positive streak and stay in line with their good intentions for this season. Same good intentions that those responsible, in the stands, seem to have forgotten, with a management of public order that often risks triggering dangerous situations and not discouraging them. So clearly, when something transcends, there is already someone ready to blame.

Photo by Paolo Furrer

Text by the editorial staff