It all happened in Giugliano-Monterosi match in group C of Serie C. But it’s definitely taking the stage Samuele Parlati, midfielder and… penalty savers! At the final whistle the guests cheered 2-0, conquering the Partenio (Avellino stadium and temporary home of the Neapolitan team) and conquering three golden points in the second half of the standings. As mentioned, the surprise protagonist is an improvised goalkeeper, midfielder born in 1997 with good experience in the category, who had applauded the advantage of Monterosi by Costantino (9th center in the league). But in full recovery the hero of the team from the province of Viterbo was Parlati.

Goes on goal and saves a penalty in the 94th minute

It happened in the 91st minute, when the visiting goalkeeper Alia extends Salvemini in the area and is expelled. Finished substitutions for Menichini and forced choice between the posts: it’s up to Parlati, who senses the penalty crossed by Salvemini and even blocks it. A decisive prowess that of Monterosi’s improvised goalkeeper, who ends the games with Tolomello for the final 2-0 when time is up. A memorable Sunday for Parlati, who recently extended his contract with the club until 2026 and didn’t hide all his happiness: “What can I say? I’m very happy, it was important to bring home some points that are really worth double today. This and more is done for the team. I first chose the corner where to throw myselfthe goalkeeping coach helped me by giving me this indication and therefore I threw myself, decisively, to the right”. A winning choice for a truly surprising success.