Immediately after the tragedy in Riccione, the pillory was taken on social networks by users of all ages, who accuse the parents of the girls. The phantom keyboard judges immediately issued the harshest verdicts: “Two little girls can’t go to the disco alone”, “Why didn’t anyone watch out?”, “The Riviera at the weekend is the realm of highs, parents should know”. The psychotherapist Maura Manca, an expert in the developmental age and president of the national observatory Adolescence onlus, analyzes this phenomenon by now daily.

Why is there no respect in online platforms and everyone feels entitled to post any comment?

“We have to think more, but the cell phone eliminates emotions. By now everything is public: criticizing and judging a parent in a condition of this type is really serious. I work with children and touch dramatic, extreme situations, in situations like this a part of parents dies with their children “.

Giulia and Alice’s parents will never rest. The fact that a series of cursed coincidences have followed one another pushes the people to judge even more. And the risk that the truth of those last hours will never be known makes the nightmare endless.

“It is physical torture for them because they will probably never give themselves an explanation. The loss of a child is an unimaginable pain, against nature fundamentally. Our brains, on the other hand, need to understand and know and being attacked publicly increases the agony. “.

What does it mean for two parents to also suffer the sentences of the social court?

“It is an immense pain, because they already have to work on their own feelings of guilt, on the questions that will accompany them forever together with the pain of having lost two daughters. They have to manage an enormous family situation, full of problems that will affect them all their life. victims of free attacks, of people who do not know the situation, continues to feed the problem and makes him relive the nightmare. he will hold on to that last time they called. People don’t understand that. Many parents let themselves go after their child’s death, they can’t. “

But are they guilty of this tragedy?

“They could not do anything. A teenager does not protect himself by not letting him go out. What really happened we cannot know, it was a particular condition. Giulia and Alessia were girls able to face an evening, it was not the first time they went out, and they were capable of understanding and willing “.

On the web, young people are now looking for the video of the deadly impact.

“Unfortunately, people are emotionally distant: we are used to seeing reality from a screen. And we forget that Alessia and Giulia are human beings. Going to look for a macabre video, as if watching a horror movie, means being out of reality”.