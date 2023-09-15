Giulia Dragoni, rising star of women’s football and future of the Azzurre – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Giulia Dragoni is the rising star of women’s football. Class of 2006, she is the youngest Italian footballer to have made his debut in the history of all the Italian national teams. The debut at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, in the match against Argentina won 1-0 by the Italians. After almost two years in Inter’s youth team and four matches in Serie A, Dragoni moved to Barcelona and a few days ago was included in the Blaugrana club’s first team. Born in Milan, she began playing football in Franco Scarioni, the amateur team from the Milanese district of Ortica. Since 2015 you have moved to Pro Sesto. In 2020 she wore the Inter shirt in the youth sector and was then promoted to the under 19s at 14 years old. First team debut on 20 November 2022. Her turning point came on 31 January 2023: she was called up to the Barcelona youth team with a contract until 2025. After a few months she was officially included in the first team squad of the Blaugrana club. For the coach of the Italian national team Milena Bertolini who trusted her with “little Messi” she could win the Ballon d’Or. (LaPresse)

September 14, 2023 – Updated September 14, 2023, 10:31 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

